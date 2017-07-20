Dear Toronto Blue Jays: Blow It All Up

The Toronto Blue Jays are really becoming the most confusing organization in all of baseball right now.

Current team president and CEO Mark Shapiro was hired to replace the retired Paul Beeston. Shapiro’s role was to oversee a rebuild and replenish the farm system. But then former GM Alex Anthopolous made blockbuster trades for David Price and Troy Tulowitzki. Next thing you know, the Jays win the AL East pennant and reach the ALCS.

Anthopolous rejected a five-year extension, prompting Shapiro to hire old pal Ross Atkins as his replacement (the two had worked together in the Cleveland Indians organization for a long time).

As such, the new Jays front office regime had no choice but to keep adding to the championship-caliber squad Anthopolous left behind. Toronto nabbed a Wild Card spot in 2016 and reached the ALCS before Cleveland dispatched them in five games.

Shapiro and Atkins chose to play it safe in free agency. They brought back Jose Bautista on a one-year deal, replaced Edwin Encarnacion with a much cheaper Kendrys Morales, then added Steve Pearce on a bargain two-year pact worth $12.5 million.

Okay, so Shapiro and Atkins weren’t all that bent on spending big to keep this team’s window open. That’s a sign they have been ready for a while to tear it down.

Long story short, the Jays are having a disastrous 2017 campaign. They are last in the American League East. Nobody is hitting, and the AL’s best rotation from a year ago is one of the worst in all of baseball.

Just look at the age of this core: Bautista (37 in October), Josh Donaldson (31), Troy Tulowitzki (33 in October), Russell Martin (34), Marco Estrada (33), J.A. Happ (34), and Kendrys Morales (34), are at or nearing the end of their primes.

Yet, Shapiro has ruled out a full on rebuild. That’s confusing, cause he’s implied that he’s wanted to do that from day one. So now it’s time to act on that.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are now built to win today, tomorrow, and in the long-term future. This aging Jays core is not built to win much anymore. Their farm system is lacking outside of prized prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

So Mr. Shapiro — you built that team in Cleveland through the farm. You didn’t keep overpaid, past-their-prime veterans. So what are you doing in Toronto?

Shapiro doesn’t want to rebuild this team, as he’s concerned, it would affect the team’s ability to sustain the best attendance in the AL As a person who’s read plenty of Facebook comments and fellow bloggers’ opinions, I’m pretty sure they’re getting fed up with this current team.

Blowing it up seems scary. But Marcus Stroman, Devon Travis, Aaron Sanchez, and Roberto Osuna are among the young players you can build around. Guerrero and Bichette could be in the majors by 2020, and the fans will pay to watch them.

But don’t try telling the fans you’re not going to “blow it up” when that’s your best option. You won’t get much in the trade market for Estrada, Bautista, or Martin. But Tulowitzki, Happ, and Morales can give you pretty decent returns.

The Yankees began a “rebuild” last year and are holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the American League. Toronto’s offense is simply awful because most of their players live and die by the home run. They are among the absolute slowest teams, too.

Get younger. Get more athletic. Get more speed. Cut back on payroll so you can use the cash in the offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays management, it’s time to blow it all up. Don’t worry about bothering the fans. They’ll understand when these things happen. The only frustrating part is your refusal to hold out the inevitable.