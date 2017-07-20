Debut Of White Sox Prospect, Yoan Moncada, Brings Plenty Of Excitement, Which He Embraces

Judging from the reaction Yoan Moncada got from the 24,907 fans in attendance at Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago’s South Side on Wednesday night in a 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, you would think it was a playoff game, rather than just game No. 92 of a 162-game regular season for a 38-54 team.

The reaction was understandable though, as the debut of Moncada, baseball’s top rated prospect, had a hype and energy that was fun to watch. The atmosphere in the ballpark is one that truly starts the process of ushering in a new era on Chicago’s South Side and really seeing what some of this great young talent they have can develop into over the next two or three plus years.

Although it didn’t feature any real highlight material for the young 22-year-old starting second baseman, who was the key piece in the Chris Sale to Boston blockbuster trade back in December, it did feature some very great at-bats from him and had fans in a frenzy that they have really embraced the current rebuild with.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen the type of enthusiasm or reaction that Moncada got in his first at-bat for any player in their first at-bat with a team or, for that matter, for drawing a walk. When he came up in the second inning for his first at-bat, he got a really huge ovation. Then, after fighting back to a 3-2 count from an 0-2 count to battle it off for a nine-pitch walk, he got yet another huge standing ovation.

Speaking through team interpreter Billy Russo, Moncada said how good he felt. Moncada said, “I was excited with the way the fans treated me and how they were cheering me. I was really happy in that at-bat and excited because all that atmosphere and the excitement in the ballpark.”

It was rightfully so too. Moncada got some really good swings at 18 pitches in three really good plate appearances. Several, which could have easily gone for hits, but didn’t, in his 0-for-2 final line with a walk. After falling behind to Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda 0-2 again in his second at-bat in the fourth, Moncada fought back to 2-2, before just missing an extra bases hit on a line drive foul to right and then grounding out.

Moncada’s hardest hit ball came in his final at-bat, when he hit a rocket line drive to center at an exit velocity of 102.5 mph, which according to baseballsavant.com usually goes for a hit 62.5 percent of time, but, unfortunately for the Sox second baseman, was right at Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson.

Overall, both the Sox and Moncada seemed really happy about his MLB debut with the team. Moncada saying how he thought he executed his plan. “I didn’t get any hits, but I hit the ball hard and I executed my plan.”