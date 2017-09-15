Decision-Making: The Other Side To Sloane Stephens’ Comeback

Last week, the world saw Sloane Stephens win the US Open. In her story of this great triumph, you always hear about how she was ranked as low as No. 957, and how she is back, now, to No. 17. Now, Stephens will never have to grind it out on the challenger circuit because she is back in the top 20. A ranking as high as this guarantees a spot into every WTA tournament, and sometimes a seeded position. Though Stephens’ mentality, natural talents, and great support team are at the forefront of her comeback story, her excellent decision-making should be highlighted too.

There is the question of how did Stephens bypass her time on the challenger circuit and get into the WTA level events that she did? Well, Stephens was once No. 11 in the world, so she had a significant reputation before. Stephens’ past gave her the recognition she needed for the tournament directors in Washington D.C. and Cincinnati to offer her wild cards into their events. Stephens also utilized her special ranking to get into Toronto and Wimbledon.

For those that have not heard of the term, a special ranking, also known as a protected ranking on the ATP Tour, can be used by a player who has been sidelined for a minimum of six months and maximum of two years, and whose ranking was within the top 300 in singles when she stopped competing, according to the 2017 WTA Rulebook pages 218-223. The ATP Tour differs a bit, in that a player’s protected ranking is based on of the average ranking after the first three months of the player’s injury, according to the 2017 ATP Tour Rulebook pages 197-199. There is a limit to how many tournaments you can compete in with this special ranking; a player can only use their special ranking to get into two Grand Slams and two Premier Mandatory events as well.

Besides Wimbledon, Stephens decided to compete in North America, where most of her fan base is. With the crowd behind her at most events, Stephens would not feel alone in her comeback. Playing tournaments in your home country is like competing in front of friends and family, you want to do your best and the adrenaline boosts your level of play. She knew keeping her fan base happy by playing in front of them would reward her as well with constant support and energy. She also took her style of play into consideration. The hard-courts in North America are quick in the summer’s heat and take well to Stephens’ heavy ball.

So you really have to pick your tournaments based on your recovery speed. The best surface that you would excel at to gain the most ranking points is also something to consider. Location was also important. Stephens may have lost in the first round at Wimbledon and Washington D.C., but she got to the semifinals at both Toronto and Cincinnati, accumulating 700 points before the US Open.

Now Stephens can play anywhere she wants, when she wants. Some players just want to get back as quickly as possible and do not really consider all aspects of the tournament they are about to compete in. Stephens knew her comeback could have gone in various directions, but thanks to some tactical tournament choices, she is back better than ever.