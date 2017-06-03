Dennis Pitta Reinjures Hip, Likely To Retire

Unfortunately, a stellar tight end’s career could be over.

Last season, Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta worked his way back from a dislocated hip to lead the team in receptions (86) while racking up 729 yards and catching two touchdowns. This was the second time that Pitta fought his way back from an injured hip, and now it seems like he has another battle. Pitta suffered a non-contact dislocated hip during OTAs.

Despite fighting his way back from two previous injuries, Pitta could be looking at a different option. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that Pitta is likely to retire.

Docs working to put hip in. No long-term decision made yet but figure Pitta retires. Came back to lead TEs in recs in ’16. Set financially. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2017

This is another tough blow for a tight end that served as one of Joe Flacco’s most reliable options during the Super Bowl run in 2012. During his time with the Ravens, if his career is indeed over, Pitta tallied 224 receptions for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also earned AFC Comeback Player of the Year in 2016, and a ring for Super Bowl XLVII.

“Dennis is one of the Great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better,” GM Ozzie Newsome said in a statement.