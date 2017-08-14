- Guiness Pro 14 Preview: Cardiff Blues
Denzel Perryman To Miss Four Games Due To Ankle Injury
- Updated: August 14, 2017
The Los Angeles Chargers found out, Monday, that starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the first four games of the season with an ankle injury sustained against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the preseason. It is likely that the linebacker will require surgery and could end up on the Injured Reserve/Designated to Return list.
With the extended absence, Perryman is a strong candidate for IR/designated to return. https://t.co/rOq1adcw91
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2017
Last season, Perryman only played in 12 games but still led the Chargers with 80 tackles and two sacks. He was supposed to be the chief of Gus Bradley’s defense and the primary play caller. For now, however, Perryman will be temporarily replaced by Korey Toomer who started eight games and tallied 75 total tackles.
The Chargers will each look to find crucial depth on Sunday with their preseason battle against the Saints. Will Korey Toomer serve as a solid replacement for Perryman?
