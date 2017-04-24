Derek Holland Continues Dominance Versus Tribe, Helps White Sox Avoid Sweep

Sunday featured a beautiful sunny Chicago afternoon and veteran southpaw Derek Holland taking the hill for the Chicago White Sox. You couldn’t have asked for a better combination as the Sox got yet another stellar outing from Holland versus the Tribe.

The Sox’s southpaw not only helped the ballclub snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory versus the Cleveland Indians, but also improved his stellar career record against Cleveland to 7-1 with just a 2.27 ERA. He gave the South Siders six solid innings of three-hit ball, allowing only a run on a Francisco Lindor home run in the fourth; striking out six while walking three to improve his record to an even 2-2 on the year. Both his victories coming against the Indians. The only time the veteran really run into trouble was in the very next inning when he issued a two-out walk that loaded the bases with Lindor coming up and the Sox up only 3-1 at the time. Holland struck out Lindor swinging to end the frame.

Holland, who grew up in Ohio, doesn’t take his success in his career against one of his home state teams lightly either. Having this to say in the postgame, “I’m not going to think anything of that. No matter what, that’s an unbelievable team over there. They’ve done some great things for the state of Ohio. I’ve got a lot of friends and family back there that’s pulling for them, except for when they’re playing me. Every day you gotta show up and go after it. Never give in to them. That’s a good ballclub over there.”

Holland’s strong effort was also aided by a Sox offense that finally broke out of a slump in which they had gone 23 innings without a run and had only one runner get past second in the first two games before Tim Anderson got the offense going early with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first. Anderson went 2-for-4 and scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Melky Cabrera in a three-run first inning for the White Sox, which saw them go through the whole order in the first inning.

The Indians’ normally fleet-footed defense didn’t help them much either, as they committed three errors and a lot of them costly to help the Sox avoid a sweep. Starting in the first inning with a three-base error on Cleveland right fielder Abraham Almonte’s throw of a Jose Abreu single. Abreu and Anderson being the only Sox with two hits, while catcher Omar Narvaez reached base three times and scored a run. Abreu also scored two runs, while Anderson, who has struggled mightily to begin this season, got his first multi-hit game of the year.

With two of the Sox’s six runs being scored on those errors, this was a game the Indians would as soon love to forget. While the White Sox will look to use this as momentum for when their longtime AL Central division rival Kansas City Royals –whom they have struggled against the past couple of years– come to town Monday for the first of an important three-game division set.