The Chicago White Sox spoiled things for longtime AL Central rival Minnesota Twins yet again Thursday. Backed by a solid outing from veteran southpaw Derek Holland, the White Sox beat the Twins by a final of 5-1 to take three of five in a rare five-game series, thanks to Monday’s doubleheader.

The Twins a team Holland normally has a lot of trouble with, he was able to overcome that Thursday night. He went six innings allowing just a run on three hits and walked four with five strikeouts to earn the victory. He got his first victory since Aug. 8 and just his seventh of the year in what has been a pretty tough season for the southpaw.

Yolmer Sanchez, who has taken full advantage of his opportunity to play, got the scoring going with a rocket two-out solo shot to right-center in the second to give the Sox a 1-0 lead; one they would never relinquish. The Twins didn’t score their lone run till a Byron Buxton solo home run of his own to lead off the top of the sixth off Holland., who had not beat the Twins since April 25, 2011 at Target Field, which also ended a four-game losing streak against them, talked in the postgame of how great it was to finally beat Minnesota and have a good start. “Definitely today was a great day. The only disappointment would be the walks,” Holland said. “But to go as long as I did, and my guys were making plays out there, that’s huge.”

The victory over the Twins put Minnesota’s grip on the second AL Wild Card in jeopardy. An Angels loss Thursday to the Rangers keeps that margin at a shaky mere half a game. The Sox continue to do one of the best things left they can this season, playing spoiler to a division rival’s playoff hopes with each victory.