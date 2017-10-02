Despite A 95 Loss Season, The White Sox Lay A Lot Of Great Groundwork In First Year of Rebuild

The Chicago White Sox may have lost yet another close game to close out the 2017 season to their longtime rival Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Sunday. But even despite that and finishing the season with just a 67-95 record, the Sox laid a lot of great ground work in the first year of a rebuild for the next few years, when they’re not only playoff contenders again, but could even be a force to be reckoned with and really have a shot at a World Series title again.

After trading away virtually almost half the team since the end of last season, the White Sox have to be pretty satisfied with the first year under manager Rick Renteria and why they’re probably the most upbeat 95 loss team I have ever seen. When you have leaders like what are now two of the veterans of the ballclub in Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia having the type of years they had, you can see why?

Garcia having a career year by hitting .330 to finish second in the American League in hitting, while also having a .380 OBP to go with a .506 slugging percentage and 18 home runs with 80 RBIs. Making his first All-Star game, those were without a doubt all career highs for the Sox starting right fielder, who took full advantage of the team giving him one last chance to prove the potential most thought he always had. Paying off for the team handsomely, he also played a really solid right field too.

Which is why Garcia (who didn’t play today) in today’s final postgame echoed the same thoughts Abreu did just the other day, about wanting to still be with the South Siders when they eventually turn things fully around to a winning ballclub in the next few years. “Everybody wants to be a part of a winning team and I want to be a part of the team forever. I love this team. I love the coaches. I would like to stay here.”

Producing the type of breakout year he did and with not even having the same lineup for the full year, the scary part is Garcia could still be even better. Which is why it should be a very important priority for the Sox to bring back both Garcia and Abreu next season. Possibly even signing Abreu to an extension too.

Abreu’s leadership of young players like Yoan Moncada and in the future, even Luis Robert, making it almost imperative. Especially when you have him putting up the type of numbers he has in his first four seasons too. Being just the third player to hit 25-plus home runs and have 100-plus RBIs.

Speaking of Moncada it will be a lot better for both him and the White Sox having him for a full season next year to see his real true potential too. Him and shortstop Tim Anderson, who started slow, before getting back in his groove towards the latter part of the season giving the Sox a great young middle infield for many years to come.

That’s just among the many great things the South Siders will have to look forward to for next year and beyond. Next season having the potential to be a truly great year, it will be very interesting to see how these young players continue to develop and though he probably wouldn’t make as many moves as he has over the past year plus, it will still be interesting to see what even minor moves general manager Rick Hahn may still make to improve the team.

Even despite having almost 100 losses, it’s a great time to be a White Sox fan and to see what greatness the future holds for this young ballclub.