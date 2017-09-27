Despite Home Run Record, Offenses Are Not At Their Peak

When it comes to the game of baseball, I am very protective of the sport. It has been my passion since the age of three and it remains the only sport I played competitively. Baseball will always be part of my life, whether I am playing it, covering it through writing, or watching as a fan. Over the past decade, baseball has started to change. From top to bottom, there has been a movement through the sport that has altered how the game is played, managed, and watched. This stems from the wave of sabermetrics that has been sweeping over baseball. New statistics like WAR and FIP (fielding independent pitching) are becoming more important and replacing traditional statistics such as batting average. The home run might be more valued than ever. To be completely honest, I believe it is doing more damage than good to the game of baseball.

It probably is unusual that someone of my age is taking the “get off my lawn” approach to the sabermetrics and new thinking of baseball. After all, one of my college degrees deals with analytics. My position on sabermetrics is not one of complete hate and annoyance. In fact, I believe that new forms of analysis and statistics can be very helpful to the game. However, where my problem lies is when these statistics start replacing and overwriting ones that I still find to be important. For example, I appreciate the new focus that OBP has received recently, but batting average is still important as well. There needs to be more of a balance between the new and the old.

Three True Outcomes

One of the biggest pieces of sabermetrics is the following of the three true outcomes. For those who are unaware, the three true outcomes are the three results of a plate appearance that only requires the pitcher and hitter. The three true outcomes are strikeouts, walks, and home runs. All three of those scenarios do not involve anybody but the pitcher and hitter. Recently, this has been more of a focus for baseball statisticians. In a mathematical sense, this is the cleanest statistics that one can study from baseball since there are no outlying factors, such as the various skills of the defensive players.

In addition to studying the three true outcomes more, there has been an increased focus on studying launch angle and exit velocity of hitters. The “Statcast Era” is fully alive and becoming a part of any televised game. Every ball put in play is measured for these things to help hitters understand what they are doing at the plate. While that is great, it has created a problem in the MLB.

Chicks Dig the Long Ball

Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals became part of history on Tuesday. Hitting a home against the Toronto Blue Jays, Gordon set the MLB record for the most home runs hit in a single season across the entire league. Breaking the record from 2000, Gordon’s solo shot was the 5,694th home run of the season. With a week to go left in the season, this season’s total will end up cracking the 6,000 mark.

Home runs are at an all-time high. Great! So are strikeouts though. Continuing the trend that started in 2015, this season could very well reset the record for the most strikeouts of all time. Sitting at 38,926 (according to Baseball Reference), this season is only trailing last season by 56 strikeouts. Averaging 8.25 strikeouts per game, it is predictable that this season will hold the all-time mark again. With about 136 games left to play, the average indicates that the MLB will end up with more than 40,000 strikeouts. Do chicks dig the strikeout?

Aaron Judge is the Three True Outcomes

To relate this back to the team I cover (the New York Yankees), Aaron Judge might be the perfect example of someone who fits the three true outcomes. Judge leads the AL in home runs, walks, and strikeouts. In fact, he has set the rookie record for all three categories. Judge is the leader in the AL in all three of the true outcomes. While he leads the pack, there are others like him the league.

Joey Gallo might be a better fit for the mold. Gallo is batting .209 this season with 39 home runs. In the entire season, Gallo has 91 base hits. Hitting a home run 43% of the time that he gets a hit, Gallo might be the closest any player has come to living up to the “all-or-nothing” standard. On top of the home runs, Gallo has 189 strikeouts and 73 walks. Despite all of these statistics, it is likely that Gallo will become a star in the league.

More Home Runs Equals More Offense….. Right?

If home runs are at an all-time high, then the MLB must be having the best offensive season ever. All of these home runs means more efficient methods of scoring runs. Right? According to the numbers, no. While there are still about 136 games left to play this season, this year will not crack the top ten in runs. Even more shocking, in the age of OBP and OPS being a focus for offenses, those numbers are surprisingly mediocre as a league. Also, while strikeouts are at an all-time high, walks are not. Once again, this statistic will remain outside the top ten. It might not even break into the top twenty.

Why is it so important to point this out? Well, looking at other seasons within the top ten in those categories, it paints a picture of how unimportant the home run truly is. Out of the top ten seasons in runs scored, four of those years did not break the 5,000 mark. With this season having a chance to crack 6,000, that should spell more runs. However, four seasons that will end up with 1,000 fewer home runs have scored more runs than this season will. To some, that might not be a big deal. However, to me, that should be disappointing.

Offense Should Not Rely on the Home Run

Where have the days gone where teams who lived and died on the home runs were considered weak teams for postseason play? Now, a team who does not slug home runs left and right is circled as having a huge problem. Take the Boston Red Sox for example. This season, the biggest gripe with the team from commentators and analysts is the fact that they do not hit home runs. They rank last in the AL in home runs. However, they are a top ten MLB team in runs scored. Why is it such an issue that the Red Sox are lacking “power?”

The Red Sox are a top five team in the AL in doubles and rank in the bottom five in strikeouts. Whenever I watch the Red Sox play, they put together tough at-bats and grind out innings to score. That seems to be an issue in today’s game of baseball. A home run can score a run (or four) in a single swing and pitch. That is great and efficient, however, it is not nearly as taxing on a pitcher as four hits driving in the same amount of runs.

It is the age of bullpens, I get it. It is not as important to wear down the starting pitcher and get to the bullpen. Especially in the postseason, the first arm out of the bullpen can be Chad Green, Andrew Miller, or David Price. However, having a balanced offense that can string together hits is better than one shot power. A solo blast is fine and dandy, but three doubles does more damage to the pitcher.

The Game is More Than Stats

Honestly, this might be where my big issue lies with the statisticians who try to force WAR, FIP, and three true outcomes on the game. The game of baseball is statistical based, but it is still played on a field with players. Sure, the statistics might say a hitter will pull the ball 65% of the time, but will the shift actually work? When players are batting .300 against the shift on balls in play, then no it does not work. Perhaps 70% of that 65% is routine balls hit right where the infielders are already playing. My gripe is that these numbers do not account for the actual play of the game.

Home runs are a quick way to score. However, how much harm does it do? A three-run blast in a two-run game obviously makes things more interesting. But, what if a team is down by four and a guy hits a solo shot? As a former pitcher, I would actually prefer that over a leadoff double. A home run allows me to stay in the windup, still up by three runs. A double puts immediate pressure on the pitcher. Ask any pitcher, they will most likely say two things: 1) they prefer pitching out of the windup (or with no one on base) and 2) a runner automatically takes some focus away from the batter.

“Anyone Can Be a Closer”

Remember that message that analysts such as Brian Kenny were trying to spew a couple of years ago? Anybody who is effective out of the bullpen can be used as a closer. Simply look at the numbers; they are effective in “clutch” situations. How much of that nonsense do you hear today? Not much. It has shifted from “anybody can close” to “use your closer at any moment.” The numbers do not account for pressure, stress, and desperation. A team who is down a run in the seventh inning is not the same as a team down a run in the ninth. On paper, it is all the same. However, in reality, it is different.

Of course, both scenarios have the losing team wanting to scratch and claw their way to tie and win the game. However, one team has two innings left to play with while the other does not. However, statistics will not illustrate that pressure. It will simply record the history of events. It takes a special skill to be a closer. Why do you think teams have been pushing the money in for guys like Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen? That is one example of the claims of a statistician does not always hold true. So why are MLB players and organizations fixating on these new numbers?

Think of the Children

Currently, I work as a coach for a local high school team. During a scrimmage the other day, the pitcher on the mound got a ground out on a 2-2 count. After the play was made, he began complaining to himself a bit. Since I was serving as the umpire behind the mound, I asked what he was complaining about. His response was, “If I got that pitch a little more outside, I would have struck him out.”

Now, that is pitching example for a mostly hitting based article. However, the sentiment applies to both. I cannot count the amount of times I see these high school players swing for the fences. It is the new mentality in baseball. Yes, every child grew up wanting to hit 800 home runs and will try to knock it over the fence. However, by the time these players reach their junior and senior years, they should know the game and themselves well enough to know what the reality is.

Do Not Replicate the Big Leagues

For young players who are coming up, they are inspired by the MLB players that they follow. Personally, it was Derek Jeter for me. However, even at a young age, I recognized that I (nor anybody really) could replicate what Jeter did at the plate. Today, high school players are becoming more influenced by the home run aspect of the game.

Take someone like Josh Donaldson. In 2016 (the year after he won the AL MVP), he went on MLB Network to break down his swing. In that segment, he talked about not hitting the top half of the baseball. Well, that is all fine and dandy for a major leaguer, but that is a home run or bust approach at the plate. Not everyone can be 30-40 home run guys, even at the big league level. For most, especially at a young age, hitting line drives will result in more success than popping everything up into the cage. With this home run record, more and more young players will think the key to success is the long ball rather than playing team baseball.

Team Baseball is Falling By the Wayside

As a former player of a coach who loved to bunt, watching the art of bunting becoming a forgotten skill is saddening. With that said, I do not think bunting is always the best way to go with runners on first or first and second. However, bunting is still an important part of the game. Stringing together hits is also the same way. Baseball is said to be the most selfish sport since (offensive) individual statistics do not rely on others (for the most part). However, the best baseball player, Mike Trout, has never reached the ALCS in the playoffs.

To have team success, every player has to be pulling the team in the right direction. Unlike basketball where one player can impact a team greatly, one great player is not enough. For example, the Colorado Rockies always seem to have a great offense, but they seldom have team success due to pitching (and the altitude at their home ballpark). This season is a pleasant change of pace for them, but the fact remains, there needs to be a whole team. The new statistics seems to bolster individuals over the team. WAR is a perfect example of that. It is now used as a major factor for MVP conversations, but how good is a high WAR if your team is still watching October baseball like a fan?

Baseball Needs to Revert Back… Slightly

Home runs and strikeouts are exciting. However, it is not how baseball is strictly supposed to be played. In the stat book, a groundout and strikeout are the same. But in reality, a groundout is ten times better than a strikeout. The reason is specifically that of which sabermetrics want to ignore about the game: uncontrolled factors. A ground ball can result in so much more than a strikeout. Barring a wild pitch or passed ball on a strikeout, a strikeout is an out no matter what. A groundout at least had a chance of turning into something more.

In addition to that, a groundout can be productive. What can be so frustrating about watching and covering the New York Yankees play is how they can waste potential scoring opportunities because they strikeout with less than two outs. With a runner on second and no outs, a groundball to the backside is way better than three strikes. However, that is not as important now. Go for the home run. The league leader is approaching 60. But that is only 10% of his at-bats.