Despite Loss Sunday, White Sox Finish April As One Of Most Surpising Teams In MLB

One of the biggest surprises in all of Major League Baseball in April was the Chicago White Sox. And while it didn’t end on a high note –as the Sox lost to their AL Central Division rival Detroit Tigers 7-3 Sunday afternoon in Detroit to end a six-game winning streak– you couldn’t have asked for much of a better start from a team that’s rebuilding. The team finished the month 13-10 and are just a half game behind the defending division and AL Champion Cleveland Indians.

Two of the biggest surprises during the team’s great start were Sunday’s starting pitcher, Miguel Gonzalez, and starting right fielder, Avisail Garcia. Gonzalez, who lost his first game of the year on Sunday, posting a 3-1 record to go with a 3.27 ERA. Garcia is finally showing his much-talked about five-tool potential on the field and over 87 at-bats, posting a Most Valuable Player like month by hitting .368 with five home runs, 20 RBIs, and a .621 slugging percentage.

Not always showing with stats, Garcia’s great play and hustle accounted for some great plays in right and on the basepaths as well. With Avisail getting several of his singles on infield hits or extra bases by hustling things out. Two of his more memorable plays of all-out effort and hustle showed in the Sox’s 7-3 victory Friday night in Detroit when Garcia legged out an infield single in the top of the ninth and later securing the victory with a spectacular diving catch towards the foul line in right after hustling from his spot.

While Garcia’s stats were as great as they were, he talked more about the teams’ success as a whole in his postgame comments Sunday afternoon. “I mean, big. Big. Just have to keep working hard and playing the right way. Hopefully everybody stays healthy and we’ll see what happens.”

That working hard, workmanlike approach and team-first effort being one manager Rick Renteria has installed in the White Sox since the beginning of Spring Training. That and a fun approach with this mostly youthful group. Gonzalez echoing it in his own postgame comments, “It’s a great group of guys that are battling every day out there. It’s fun to be around them. And let’s keep it going.”

What this means in a couple of months when the Sox are possibly out of contention and starting to trade pieces remains to be seen. But for the time being it’s a great story to the beginning of this rebuild for the South Siders.