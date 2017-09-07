Chicago White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez pitched yet another solid outing for the ball club on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, but it just wasn’t enough. Despite going six innings and allowing just one run on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts, Lopez ended up on the short end again in a 5-1 Sox loss to the Indians.

Despite what was his third quality start in four starts, the rookie right-hander –acquired last winter as part of the Adam Eaton deal with Washington– is still seeking his first win on the year. The red-hot Indians tied their franchise-record with 14 straight wins, making Lopez’ start, all things considered, that much more commendable.

Something that the Sox starter knew going into the game. “Did a good job tonight, too. I felt good tonight. I felt strong. I tried to keep my focus on the game, because I know that they are a very good team.” Lopez said through White Sox interpreter Billy Russo in the postgame. “And I just tried to execute what I’ve been working on during my (bullpen sessions) and my routine.”

Despite getting into several jams throughout the night, which included the lone inning he allowed a run in the fourth, Lopez kept the South Siders in it till he exited before the seventh. His great mix of pitches working to his advantage in helping him keep good command of his fastball and off-speed pitches throughout.

Lopez showed the type of stuff that will have him around the South Side for next year and many more years to come as a very key component of the White Sox rotation.