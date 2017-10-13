Despite Popular Belief, Starting Pitching Is Still Very Important

The 2014-2015 Kansas City Royals really screwed up the logic behind how teams win in the postseason. After the Royals won the AL in back-to-back years and the World Series in 2015, it has seemingly turned baseball on its head. And it all has to do with bullpen management. Back in 2015, the Royals had a dominant bullpen that carried their team to pitching success during the postseason. Anchored by Wade Davis, Kelvin Herrera, and Luke Hochevar, the Royals beat the strong starting pitching of the New York Mets in five games. Since then, there has been a fascination with the bullpen that is hitting new levels. Now, people believe having the deepest bullpen will equal postseason success. The New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and Los Angeles Dodgers all made trades this season to bolster bullpens.

While bullpen strength is a definite plus in the postseason (look at the Yankees for an example of a strength and the Nationals as a weakness), this postseason is still telling a different story: starting pitching is still key. However, it still seems that there are people being blinded by the shiny new toy behind the outfield fence. Even The Wall Street Journal has an article about how the bullpen is revolutionizing the game and how starting pitching is beginning to go by the wayside. As a writer covering the Yankees, I cannot deny the importance of the bullpen. The Yankees’ bullpen has helped win two elimination games for New York. However, I have also seen the over-reliance on the bullpen bite the team in the butt. There is a lesson being taught this postseason; people need to start paying attention.

Even The Royals Needed Starting Pitching

As mentioned above, the Kansas City Royals bullpen dominating their way through the postseason has been the catalyst for this transformation of teams. This comes from the fact that only one of their starters during the regular season had a sub-4 ERA. Clearly, their rotation was mediocre, even with the acquisition of Johnny Cueto. However, nobody seems to pay attention to how well that mediocre rotation pitched, especially in the World Series. Cueto threw a complete game while only allowing a single run, Edison Volquez had a 3.00 ERA in two starts (going 6 innings in both starts), and Chris Young was effective in his lone start.

Part of the reason the bullpen distracts from those strong performances is that two of the five games went into double-digit innings. Hard to pay attention to the starters when they are nowhere near the result. However, the lone game that Kansas City lost was because of their starter, the late Yordano Ventura. Ventura allowed 5 runs in 3.1 innings, which put the team too far behind to come back. The bullpen did play a key role in the Royals winning the World Series. However, do not forget how that “mediocre” rotation stepped up to match the strong rotation of the Mets.

This Postseason Emphasizes The Importance

The Chicago Cubs are a bit of an outsider when it comes to this debate. Their starters had solid outings (barring Kyle Hendricks in Game 5) across the board, yet still were pushed to five games due to a lack of offense (and the Nationals’ good starting pitching). When looking at the other Championship Series teams, a theme of good starting pitching should be evident. The Astros had two great starts out of Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchal in Houston. The game the Astros lost to the Red Sox also featured their starter not making it out of the third inning. The Dodgers had a great start from Yu Darvish and got 6.1 innings out of Clayton Kershaw. The Yankees survived on the back of two strong 7-inning outings by Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino.

Poor Performances Emphasize It Greater

While the strong performances helps make the point, one can argue that Darvish only went five innings, Kershaw allowed four runs, and the Yankees had their bullpen play a key role in Game 5. However, the bad performances from normally good-to-elite starters prove this point more. Corey Kluber and Chris Sale are the front-runners for the AL Cy Young this year. Out of three starts between the pair of them, they allowed a combined 16 earned runs in only 11.1 innings pitched. That works out to a 6.24 ERA for the two best AL starting pitchers this season. The Diamondbacks could not get a good start out of anybody in their rotation. Even in Game 2, where the offense jumped on Rich Hill, Robbie Ray allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. By the way, the starting pitching for Arizona had a combined 8.26 ERA.

What is undeniably true (even for an old-school baseball thinker like myself) is the fact that starters do not need to pitch deeper into games. Depending on the situation, a starter going 5 innings is perfectly acceptable. However, what should not be lost in this bullpen revolution is the fact that bad starting pitching is not acceptable. If a team wants to compete, their starters have to shut it down. C.C. Sabathia only pitched 4.1 innings in Game 5, but he struck out 9 and only allowed a couple of runs.

The Curse Of A Great Bullpen

Yankees’ skipper Joe Girardi learned from this mistake in Game 2 of the ALDS. In Game 2, C.C. Sabathia was cruising against the Indians with a 5-run lead. After a runner got on, Girardi went to the Yankees’ bread and butter. I have already questioned why in a previous article, but the point remains that if there is a sufficient lead or the starter is rolling, why mess with the starter? Girardi held off on pulling Severino in Game 4 despite the fact the Severino allowed two home runs. Sometimes, the bullpen is not the way to go. There is a legitimate reason why there are five pitchers selected to the rotation and the others are relegated to bullpen life. If a pitcher is a starter at the MLB level, they should be able to get through a batting order three times.

One Last Thing…. Stop Using Starters As Relievers

Chris Sale, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Jon Lester are all starting pitchers who have had relief outings. Not only are these pitchers starters, but they are part of the postseason starting pitching for their respective teams. All four of them allowed critical earned runs in their relief outings. Verlander and Sale were both used in Game 4 of the ALDS and both pitchers allowed home runs. Scherzer blew up in his relief outing from last night in the pivotal Game 5 for the Nationals. Jon Lester did the best out of the four of them, but started the process that ended with Michael Taylor’s grand slam. Much like the Royals’ implementation of this idea of bullpen importance, Madison Bumgarner in 2014 has made teams believe their aces can be relievers on short rest.

Bumgarner’s run in 2014 is something to marvel at, but should not be replicated. The Giants had to use Bumgarner in that role because of how bad their bullpen was back in 2014. Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Astros both are thought to have above average bullpens. Why go to a starting pitcher on short rest? It is bound to come back and haunt them.

The starting pitching in the postseason will be vaguely watched while most wait for the fireballers out of the bullpen to enter. However, the teams who are seeing starting pitching success are the ones who have been winning. That trend will continue.