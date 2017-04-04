Despite Rebuilding, Hope And Optimism Still Remains Abound For 2017 White Sox

Excitement, optimism, and all out effort. That’s what you can expect from the Chicago White Sox in the upcoming season.

Despite going into a full on rebuild, that they probably really should have gone into last year or the year before, the team from the South Side should still be exciting to watch in this upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Sure, like any young team there will be a lot of ups and downs that will get you frustrated at times. Full of the spunk and energy the team has been missing since Robin Ventura took over for Ozzie Guillen in 2012, new manager Rick Renteria is the perfect guy to take over for a blossoming and promising young team.

Coupled with Renteria’s energy as the leader that will be Jose Quintana, Tim Anderson, Tyler Saladino, Omar Narvaez, and Jacob May, who will make their first Opening Day starts of their careers Tuesday after rain postponent Monday. The Sox are definitely thinking young, as veterans Todd Frazier, Jose Abreu, and Melky Cabrera are the only players set to be in the Opening Day lineup that will be 30 years or older.

Those veterans along with closer David Robertson and setup man Nate Jones, are among the Sox who will be expected to keep this young team loose and their spirits up during a season which will experience a lot of growing pains throughout what’s sure to be a trying season. Like longtime former ace Chris Sale and veteran outfielder Adam Eaton, who were moved during the offseason, any of these players can be moved for any price in what’s now a full on rebuild.

Anderson, who was recently signed to a long-term extension being one of the few exceptions. As the Sox made the commitment that he will be the main core player they will build around once they’re eventually playoff and hopefully even World Series contenders again in the next two to three years or so.

With such highly-touted prospects as Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Renaldo Lopez, and Victor Diaz, who came back in those veteran trades, the sky is the limit. What was once one of the ballclub’s biggest weakness in its farm system, is now one of its biggest strengths.

So with any of those prospects possibly ready to make their Major League and/or White Sox debuts at some point during the season, Sox fans, players, and supporters alike will have to have the patience to at least go through a season that will at most see only 80 wins. Knowing in the next year, two, or three how much better of a product the team will have out on the field.