Red Wings Fans Stay Calm, It’s Only The Preseason

September means one thing for hockey fans, it’s preseason time. It’s time for teams to start juggling lines and playing their prospects to find out who can fill any gaps that need filling. For Detroit Red Wings fans, it also meant that they were going to get see their team play in the new Little Caesars Arena, even if it wasn’t until the end of the week.

The first half of the preseason is in the books for the Red Wings, and things are already getting interesting. The first three games were huge losses, but they were able to christen the new arena with a pair of wins. There were a lot of new faces in the lineup trying to earn a spot on the roster. There is still no word on a final roster yet, but it will be figured out sooner rather than later.

The first week of the preseason brought a lot of strife and a little hype for Red Wings fans. When it comes to people getting emotional about these games they all need to remember it’s just the preseason. This isn’t the team yet. There is no need to get insanely stressed and upset when they lose, but everyone needs to try and contain their excitement when it comes to seeing them win big. It’s good to get excited but don’t think one big win against Boston means all the problems have been solved. Feel free to get on the hype train, but be warned that it might be a short ride.

The preseason has also given everyone a taste of the newly enforced rules. This year the NHL has decided to crack down on slashing and face off violations. It’s a little understandable since they are trying to stop people from getting hurt, but it has slowed down the game a bit. Commentators and other NHL officials keep saying that the players will get used to it and it won’t be as disruptive. Let’s just hope it’s true, because right now it’s making games go slow and ruining momentum.

Detroit Vs. Boston

The Red Wings’ preseason started on September 19 when they played against the Bruins in Boston. The game ended in a 4-2 loss for Detroit. This made some fans go into instant panic mode, but it’s only the preseason. It was basically Dylan Larkin, Luke Glendening, Riley Sheahan, Anthony Mantha, and Petr Mrazek with a gang of prospects.

There seemed to be disconnections between the young players. They didn’t look like they were working together to make plays and might have been trying to hope that puck luck would make things happen. Even players who have spent some time last season playing at the NHL level had some fumbles. Jared Coreau played for half the game and he let one goal in that really shouldn’t have made it past him.

However, it wasn’t all bad news. The few experienced players they had on the ice did things that fans wanted to see. Mrazek made some impressive stops and gave everyone a little bit Mrazzle Dazzle. He may have had two goals scored on him, but he also made some good saves, a few of them under a lot of pressure, and he seemed to bounce back from his goals.

Mantha is supposed to have a bigger role on the team this year and it looked like he wanted to start proving he deserved it early. He played hard and used every tool he had in his arsenal. His hard work paid off and he had Detroit’s first goal.

Glendening got into his first fight. It wasn’t an epic brawl but it was good to see a veteran fourth liner get some hits in. It may have only been preseason and it may have been a short fight, but he won and it was fun to watch for a little bit.

Larkin was wearing an A on his chest for the first game and it looked quite right. He got Detroit’s second goal of the night and is a sneaky one. He bounced the puck off the back of Anton Khudobin’s head and into the net. It wasn’t the prettiest of goals, and it might have been luck, but hopefully it was a sign that Larkin’s sophomore slump is going to be behind him.

Detroit Vs. Pittsburgh

The second game of the preseason was on September 20 against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Wings once again played a lot of their prospects and lost. However, they were able to take it into overtime.

During the game, the prospects still looked a little lost. There is a lot of talent in them, but it’s talent that needs to developed in some of the lower leagues. Trevor Daley and Danny Dekeyser were a bit of a disappointment. Together they were supposed to make a great defensive first line. However, that line made a lot of mistakes, and a few them led to the Penguins getting scoring chances.

Maybe Daley was just confused. The Penguins were his old team after all.

The exception to the prospects seemed to be Joe Hicketts. Hicketts looked like he was at home on the ice. He moved with ease and had a beautiful assist to Gustav Nyquist. Speaking of Nyquist, the Goose was loose in Pittsburgh. He had two goals and two assists. It may be too early to tell but the Nyquist that fans missed may be back.

Nyquist wasn’t the only veteran who had a good game. Darren Helm kicked off Detroit’s goals with a breakaway that ended up in the net. Helm was one of the few players from Detroit who did better than expected last year and it looks like he might bring that into the next season… If he can avoid getting hurt.

Tomas Tatar, who underwent shoulder surgery in the off-season, had one goal and one assist. It looked like he was trying to prove to Detroit’s management that he deserved the contract he worked so hard to get in July.

The puzzle may not be finished but the pieces look like they may be starting to get into place.

Detroit Vs. Chicago

On September 21, the Red Wings went to Chicago to play against the Blackhawks. It ended in a 6-1 loss but once again it was a small number of veterans with a bunch of prospects so that score isn’t as terrifying as it looks. This was also the third game in a row with a lot of travel between all the games, so the players were probably a little tired.

It was a lot like the previous game. A lot of the younger players looked a bit lost but there were a few that stood out.

Martin Frk has a shot like a cannon and he isn’t afraid to use it. He got off a lot of shots, none of them went in but it was great seeing him shove them at the net. When he hit the bar the ping could be heard over everything and shows how deadly his shot could be. He could be a great asset to Detroit’s power play, which needs a lot of help.

David Booth, who hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2014-2015 season moved on the ice like he belonged there. He made passes and tried to help put together plays. It may be a long shot for him to get a Red Wings contract but he was fun to watch.

This was the first game of the preseason where they didn’t switch out the goalies halfway through. Petr Mrazek had some of his old Dazzle but he was left out to dry. It was painful to watch Chicago get shot after shot and goal after goal. Mrazek looked like he was getting frustrated, and honestly, it’s hard not to blame him. Mrazek has had confidence issues in the past so hopefully this game won’t stay in the back of his mind too much.

Detroit Vs. Boston Part Two

The Bruins came to Detroit for the second meetup of the preseason and the first ever game at the Little Caesar’s Arena. Detroit won its first game of the preseason with a 5-1 victory over the Bruins. The Wings finally looked like they were coming together and acting like and looking like a team.

Frk looks like he wants a contract and was playing to prove it. He got two goals and an assist. Frans Nielson, who was very quiet for the first game he played in, also got two goals. Larkin is looking like he is getting more comfortable in the center position and the Larkin, Mantha, Frk line looked really good together. They had a lot of chemistry and made plays together. They were using skill and not luck, which is a good sign for Detroit.

The defense also improved during this game. They were able to keep the puck out of their zone and Jimmy Howard only had to stop 20 shots. Even though he is a forward, Luke Witkowski showed he can play both ways, and took more of a defensive position for this game. He used his big body and had some big hits and won corner fights. Xavier Ouellet was concerned about his speed last season and lost 15 pounds in the off-season to help him move faster. It looked like it worked.

Detroit vs Pittsburgh Part Two

The Red Wings followed their new arena debut with a 4-1 win over the Penguins Monday night.

It’s still too early to tell how the season is going to go, but it’s also hard to not get excited when things start to work out. Even though there were still a few key players missing, if these are the Wings that show up for all the games this season then it might not be a total disaster.

The preseason continues into next week, and the lines will start getting put into place and everyone will start to see how the 2017-2018 Red Wings are going to look.