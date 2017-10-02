Detroit Says “Frk Yeah!”

Detroit’s preseason has brought a lot of highs and lows to anyone watching it. Some of the veterans still look like they need a little work, some look like they are finding their feet, some of the big woes from last season look like they are being fixed, but things still aren’t perfect. There were a few prospects that looked like they were really fighting for the few spots that remain, but one that really seemed to capture fans was Martin Frk.

Frk has been part of the Red Wing family since 2012 when he was Detroit’s first draft pick. He played for the Toledo Walleyes in the ECHL and the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL. He had to be put on waivers last season and Detroit lost him to the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He played for two games with Carolina before the Wings were able to pick him back up and he was sent back to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Once he was back with the Griffins Frk played 65 games and got 27 goals and 23 assists. During the play offs he had five goals and 10 assists and was part of the Calder cup champions for the 2016-2017 season.

It was almost like he was having a hard time finding a place he belonged in the NHL. Frk was then invited to come to Red Wings training camp and play in the preseason.

During the preseason Frk took off like his rocket shot. He has always had a powerful shot but he was able to aim it and get in the back of the net twice. When he doesn’t hit the net and he hits the pipes instead the ping is so loud it makes me wince a little. I can’t imagine being in the way of it. He looked like he really belonged on the team and like he was finding his place, and there are a lot of people who would really like to see Frk be a Red Wing full-time for two reasons.

The first reason is because of changes in how penalties are called. This season the NHL has dedicated itself to cutting down on slashing and face off violations, this is going to lead to more penalties and power play chances. Frk has a shot made for the power play, and he doesn’t seem scared to park in front of the net and just slap pucks at it. Detroit’s power play was one of the weakest in the leagues last season and Frk could help change that. When Frk gets a clear shot at the net it either goes in or there is a rebound, and a skill like that could help save Detroit from a power play season like the one they had last year.

The second reason is thew chemistry between Frk and his line mates during the preseason, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha. When Frk, Larkin and Mantha are together things just look like they are falling into place. A common complaint about the Wings from last season was that they didn’t look like they were trying to make plays. Instead of trying they would just dump the puck in the general direction they wanted to go and hope for the best. Not with Frk, Mantha, and Larkin. They look like a team that put together plays, and they are exciting to watch.

Larkin is 21 years old, Mantha and Frk are both 23. If they keep working together like they did in the preseason games they played and developed together they could be a line that could dominate the NHL in a few seasons. They have the youth and the skill that makes people excited to be Wings fans while they are rebuilding.

Frk’s hard work looks like it is going to pay off. It was reported that Frk has been told to get a home in Detroit on a month to month basis. It’s not exactly “Welcome to the Wings” but it’s good enough. Hopefully, Frk will keep doing what he did during the preseason and will have a permanent spot on the team.

If anyone needs any convincing that the need to jump on the Frk hype train watch him get 8 points in one game.

Now this wasn’t in the NHL and the NHL is different and it might be impossible for this to happen on a NHL level but it’s fun and almost magical to watch and maybe he can bring some of that magic to Detroit with him.