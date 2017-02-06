- Patriots Win SB LI In Comeback Fashion
Devin Asiasi Ready To Transfer From Michigan Wolverines
-
- Updated: February 6, 2017
If rumors are true, the Michigan Wolverines will have a hole at the tight end position. According to Michigan.247sports.com, Devin Asiasi is on the verge of transferring out of the Wolverines’ program. Sources claim Asiasi wants to play closer to home. The freshman tight end is a San Mateo, California native. Therefore, he has plenty of opportunities to play in the PAC-12.
Asiasi played in all 12 games last year. He was used sparingly in the passing game, however. He recorded two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown as a true freshman. Due to the loss of Jake Butt to the NFL, Asiasi was going to see increased production as a sophomore. Butt caught 46 passes, while scoring four touchdowns last season.
Asiasi was a 4-star recruit in 2016. He was a surprise get by Jim Harbaugh. The move back home will be even more surprising after just one season. With the chance to make plays in a high-profile offense, Asiasi could become a household name next season.
If he follows through with the transfer, Asiasi won’t play next season. Is the allure of playing back on the west coast that strong? Sometimes the winter season has something to do with the potential transfer. Wherever he lands, the offense is getting a talented player.
Where Will Devin Asiasi Transfer To?
There are three schools where Asiasi will fit in well. The USC Trojans have a fantastic offense. He would also fit perfectly with the Stanford Cardinal and UCLA Bruins. All three teams are capable of featuring the tight end. Still, he might be better off staying in Ann Arbor.
Otherwise, it’s another reason why National Signing Day isn’t always the most important.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
