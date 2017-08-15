Devonta Freeman Suffers Concussion

Week two of the NFL preseason is starting off on the wrong foot for Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. Monday, head coach Dan Quinn announced that Freeman was displaying concussion-like symptoms and would miss the upcoming preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Quinn and his staff discovered the issues after Freeman left practice early.

“After taking him inside yesterday where we thought he had heat related (issues), he reported that he had some concussion symptoms,” Quinn said. “So, we put him in the protocol for that. He’ll be out this week. He may start practicing as we, but we are going to rule him out now.”

Last week, Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension, making him the highest paid running back in the league. In the past two seasons, Freeman has gone over 1,000 rushing yards twice and scored a combined 27 touchdowns (22 rushing, 5 receiving). The former Florida State back is by far one of the more explosive players in the league and forms a talented tandem with Tevin Coleman.

Losing Freeman for the foreseeable future means that Coleman will take starting reps against the Steelers but only for one or two drives. Third-string back Terron Ward will then see increased reps after a solid performance against Miami (11 carries for 48 yards and one touchdown). Kelvin Taylor and Brian Hill should also see some work.

The Falcons will look to find crucial depth on Sunday with their preseason battle against the Steelers.