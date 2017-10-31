Did the Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell Too Soon?

One of the surprises of the start of the NBA season has been the rapid improvement of the Brooklyn Nets. They already look better as a team right now than they did at any point last season. Their new point guard, D’Angelo Russell, has been a big reason why and they can thank the Los Angeles Lakers for it.

In his two seasons with the Lakers, Russell did not quite live up to his lofty draft status, but he showed an ability to score the basketball when he wanted too. He broke the Lakers rookie record for three-pointers in a season and had career-high 39 points in the Lakers’ win against the Nets last year. The Lakers have struggled to find perimeter scoring at guard this season in Russell’s absence.

Now playing for the Nets, Russell is showing what he can do when he is the number one option on offense. He is averaging just under 20 points and a little over five assists per game. These are solid numbers for a player who could still be a senior at Ohio State.

One of the reasons the Lakers moved on from Russell is because they anticipated drafting point guard Lonzo Ball with the number two overall pick, the same selection Russell was taken at in 2015. There were other top prospects at different positions that the Lakers could have taken so that they could have kept Russell at his position. Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were both on the board when the Lakers picked.

So far, Ball has definitely looked like a better playmaker for his teammates than Russell to start his career. He has already reached double-digit assists twice in his young career, something Russell did not do until his second season. However, Ball has not shown the same scoring ability and jump shot that Russell possesses. Ball exploded for 29 points against the Suns, but in his five other games he has only scored 31 points.

It would have been a difficult fit to have a backcourt of two ball-dominant guards like Ball and Russell, but it could have worked. Their skills complement each other well, considering Russell specializes in scoring and Ball is more of a passer. Russell had already caused drama in the Laker locker room and it might have been difficult for him to adjust to Ball getting the spotlight and attention from fans and the media. Maybe the Lakers should have seen what the combo looked like and made a deal for Russell at the trade deadline if it did not work out. Ball and Russell will square off for the first time this Friday, November 3 and their careers will inevitably be linked from then on.

Why did the Lakers trade Russell in the first place?

The main reason why they got rid of Russell was to dump Timofey Mozgov’s ridiculous contract that still had three years left on it. His contract would have crippled any plans for the Lakers to sign valuable free agents this summer. This meant the Lakers had to give up something good to get rid of the contract, so Russell was expendable.

However, the Lakers should have tried to be more creative in getting Mozgov off the books rather than jumping into a deal so quickly. They possibly could have made a trade involving a player who is valuable but has less upside than Russell, like Jordan Clarkson or Larry Nance Jr. The Lakers are not even getting that much more production out of Brook Lopez who they thought would be an upgrade from Mozgov.

The Russell trade proved the Lakers are still dealing with the negative effects that former general manager Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss had on the roster. If they never made the horrible moves to sign Mozgov and Luol Deng to long-term contracts in 2016, then they would not have had to give away valuable young players to move bad contracts.

The only bright spot from the trade has been rookie forward Kyle Kuzma, who they drafted with the 27th pick that came in the trade. But the Lakers originally had the 28th pick as well, which they got in the trade that sent Lou Williams to the Rockets. This means they probably could have still picked Kuzma on draft night without trading Russell.

If the Lakers do not make a big splash in free agency this summer, then the move to trade Russell looks very regrettable. Moving forward, the Lakers will probably have to make a similar move to get rid of Luol Deng’s contract. They have to be careful of what assets they give up, though, because that player could develop into something special. Russell is already starting to make Laker fans feel regret after seeing his quality start in Brooklyn.