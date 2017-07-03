Why Didi Gregorius Should Be An All-Star

I’ll preface this by saying that I’m not a big fan of this final vote, or fan voting for the All-Star Game in general. Greek Statesman and General Pericles said “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.” So if it means getting Didi Gregorius to his first All-Star Game, I can stomach a little politicking.

The five players up for the American League final vote are the aforementioned Didi Gregorius, Elvis Andrus (TEX), Xander Bogaerts (BOS), Logan Morrison (TB), and Mike Moustakas (KC). There’s a case to be made for each.

Logan Morrison

Probably Didi’s stiffest competition, in the midst of a career year (a common theme here), Morrison is the best offensive player of the bunch by a wide margin; hitting .256/.364/.581 with an AL second-best 24 home runs, good for a 146 wRC+. Since last season, he’s upped his BB%, lowered his K%, and is hitting considerably fewer ground balls.

Unfortunately for Logan, there’s three facets to baseball. He’s actually a pretty good base runner for a first basemen, posting 2.4 BsR this season, and he ranks 8th among 1B in sprint speed (26.9 feet/second). Morrison has never been a great or even a good defender, while keeping him at first instead of the outfield limits the amount of damage he can do, it’s still noticeable.

Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts is having an interesting season so far. He’s swinging less, but his BB% has gone down. Even so, his OBP has gone up thanks to an absurd .373 BABIP, which is high even for him (career .342). His ISO is down 10 points from last season and he’s only hit 5 home runs, but his SLG% has gone up. All these changes have led to the exact same above average wRC+ as last year (113).

Bogaerts is an excellent base runner, despite having average speed for a SS (27.9 ft/sec). He leads the American League in BsR (6.8), second in the majors only to Billy Hamilton (7.6). Like Morrison, defense is where Bogaerts struggles, 23rd among SS in DRS (-1), 20th in UZR (-0.6), and 17th in DEF (2.9).

Elvis Andrus

Not quite the defensive wizard or threat on the bases that he used to be, Andrus has come into his own offensively. A below average base runner for a SS, Andrus also ranks even lower than Bogaerts in most defensive categories.

He’s adopted a more aggressive approach in 2017, swinging almost 8% more than his career average, and making contact about 6% less. Unsurprisingly, he’s walking less and striking out more. When he does hit the ball, though, he’s doing more damage, raising his ISO almost 40 points from last year and mashing an already career high 11 home runs. Combine that with a comparable OBP and you get an overall offensive improvement to a 115 wRC+.

Mike Moustakas

Ten years ago Moustakas might have won this vote in a landslide. He’s already tied his career high with 22 home runs, 4th in the AL. He has 2 fewer home runs than Morrison but has a higher batting average (groans).

Luckily we live in 2017, where Moustakas’ 4.9% BB% and .306 OBP are glaring red flags. When you look below the surface, Moustakas isn’t really even close to Morrison offensively (117 wRC+ vs. 146, .853 OPS vs. .945).

Already, Moose is at a stark disadvantage and we haven’t even gotten into his defense and base running. Moustakas is an OK defender, ranking 8th in the majors among 3B with a 3.4 UZR/150, and 9th in DEF with 2.2. His base running is what really kills him, third basemen are not generally known for being fleet of foot but Moustakas takes it to the next level. Ranking 36th out of 39 qualified third basemen in sprint speed (25.6 ft/second), he has been worth -2.2 BsR.

Didi Gregorius

The man I will be voting for, and here’s why. Didi is having a comparable offensive season to Moustakas, both boast a 117 wRC+ (better than Bogaerts and Andrus). Building on his career year in 2016, continuing to be more aggressive both inside and outside of the strike zone, he’s posting career high OBP (.335), SLG% (.496), and ISO (.181). He’s also on pace to set a new career high in home runs, having already hit 10 so far.

Where Didi has really shined this season though has been his defense. He has accumulated 7.4 DEF in only 499.0 innings at SS. Bogaerts is the next best defender on this list and his 2.9 DEF in 675.2 innings doesn’t really compare. Didi ranks first among all SS in UZR/150 with 16.0.

So vote with your heads, vote with your hearts. Send Didi to Miami, if only for the post-game tweet.

#SirDidi4Sure