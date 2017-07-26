Didi Gregorius Demonstrating Why He Deserved An All-Star Spot

Before this season began, the expectations for the New York Yankees were relatively low. Both as a team and the individual players, the hope for the season was that the team would be competitive for the Wild Card. If someone would have told me that the Yankees would have had five All-Stars this year, I would not have believed them. However, the reality was that the Yankees did have five representatives in Miami for the 2017 All-Star Game. Luis Severino, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Starlin Castro, and Dellin Betances were the five that represented the pinstripes in Miami. Though five All-Stars was a surprise, an argument could have been made that there should have been a sixth man. That man would have been Didi Gregorius.

Didi Gregorius fell shy of the All-Star Game by finishing third in the Final Vote. Finishing behind third baseman Mike Moustakas and fellow AL East shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Gregorius missed out on his first All-Star Game appearance. His numbers were definitely worthy of an appearance. Slashing .291/.321/.458 in 63 games, Gregorius added 1o home runs, 38 RBIs, and 33 runs to his case.

The main problem for Gregorius was the amount of quality shortstops in the AL. Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor were the only AL shortstops who made the cut. Correa, who was an MVP candidate before his injury, was slashing .325/.402/.577 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs before the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, Lindor earned his way to the Midsummer Classic through his stellar defense. Other quality contenders included Xander Bogaerts (.303/.359/.447 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs), Jean Segura (.349/.390/.482 in 60 games), and Elvis Andrus (.300/.345/.471 with 50 RBIs). To call Gregorius a snub would be too far, but he had the numbers to back up an argument.

The main knock against Gregorius for missing out on the All-Star Game would be that he missed the first month of the season (essentially) with an injury from the World Baseball Classic. While that is a relevant argument, Gary Sanchez missed a similar amount of time (played 57 games) and he was a reserve. Gregorius’s main issue to why he didn’t make the team was due to the depth of the shortstop position. The AL was light in the catcher position while miles deep with shortstops.

Vengeance From the Dutchman

Whether Didi Gregorius was legitimately angry or upset about being left off the AL squad is something I do not know. However, if you look at his post All-Star break numbers, an argument can be made that he was peeved. Since the All-Star break, Gregorius has been the best offensive shortstop in the MLB. He leads all shortstops in batting average (.388), home runs (6), RBIs (10), and OPS (1.211). Out of all MLB players with at least 35 at-bats since the All-Star break, Gregorius only trails Jose Altuve in OPS. Altuve has been playing out of his mind in July, which is a good sign for Gregorius.

The power stroke is what has been eye catching from Gregorius. In only 13 games, Gregorius has smacked six long balls, including his first career multi-home run game against the Seattle Mariners. Last season, Gregorius set a career high in home runs with 20. He is on pace to easily pass that mark by season’s end. Currently, his season total sits at 16. While I do not believe he will reach 30, expect Gregorius to hit at least 25 before the postseason begins.

Didi Gregorius’s Best Season Yet

Even before his recent post All-Star break surge, Didi Gregorius was lining up the best season of his career. His season totals at the moment surpassing some of his complete totals from previous seasons. His current home run total is only toppled by last season. Gregorius’ 46 RBIs is more than he ever had in Arizona and trails his 2015 total by 10. At his current rate, Gregorius could have hit 33 home runs and driven in 100 runners while falling a tick shy of 200 hits (197) over 162 games.

If there is one thing to nitpick from Gregorius’s 2017, it remains in his OBP. Gregorius is not known for walking much during his plate appearances, which helps explain why his OBP is only .021 higher than his batting average. Normally, you would want a player’s OBP to be between .075-.100 points higher than the batting average. Gregorius has never been a player to get on base in waves if it is not a hit. For example, Gregorius only walked 19 times last season. He has 13 this year.

Cool Under Massive Pressure

I have an interesting debate question. Who had more pressure: David Robertson the season after Mariano Rivera retired or Didi Gregorius the season after Derek Jeter retired? Both players must have felt massive amounts of pressure to perform in the wake of New York legends. In a conversation I had with a friend, I pointed out that Gregorius might have had more pressure from the fans since he was Brian Cashman’s handpicked player to replace Jeter. The move to New York seemed to be the best thing that happened to Gregorius.

While he has been no Jeter, that was not the expectation. Fans were surprisingly patient with the young shortstop and that patience has seemed to pay off. In his time with the Yankees, Gregorius slashed .278/.317/.430 with 44 home runs, 172 RBIs, with a WAR of 8.1. In his first season in the Bronx, Gregorius posted a 3.3 WAR, which was 3.1 higher than Jeter’s last season. Perhaps this season could be the first year where Gregorius can flash some postseason brilliance.