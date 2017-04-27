Ding Ding, Round 2: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last year, the Washington Capitals faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And what a series it was. After a hard-fought six-game series, it was Sidney Crosby and the Penguins who came out on top. They would then go on to win the Stanley Cup. With a full year to let the hurt fade away, Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will look to overcome their second round demons by knocking off the defending champions.

These teams have met in the second round twice in the last several years, series that have had their fill of exciting moments; Ovechkin and Crosby’s dueling hat tricks (2009), TJ Oshie’s Game 1 hat trick (2016), and the emergence of Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray. This year should prove to be no exception in the excitement department.

Star Match-Up: Ovechkin vs. Crosby

Alex Ovechkin: 6 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 PTS, 2 PPG, 28 Shots, 28 Hits

Sidney Crosby: 5 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS, 1 PPG, 16 Shots, 54.0 FOW%

For the third time in their careers, these heated rivals will face each other in the postseason. If one could describe their rivalry, it would be Batman vs. the Joker. Ovechkin (Batman) does his best to thwart his opponent while Crosby (the Joker) continues to be a thorn in his side. This year should be no different. These two will be the driving forces behind their teams and will be huge keys to victory for their respective clubs.

Ovechkin will continue to be an offensive juggernaut for Washington against Pittsburgh. However, he should also look to keep up his level of physical intensity. In the first round, he finished second on the team in hits (28) behind defenseman Matt Niskanen (30). Watch highlights from that series and you will see a lot of Ovechkin throwing the body around. He will need to get a body or two on his “buddy” Sidney Crosby to get Washington to the next round.

Crosby had a season for the ages and has kept it going into the playoffs. His offensive talents are second to none and he has to be accounted for every shift. Crosby’s scoring touch will be the shining light for Pittsburgh. If Washington thought Auston Matthews was tough to cover, they will have their hands full with Crosby. However, both Ovechkin and Crosby will have tough tests ahead of them in the form of the teams’ netminders.

Between the Pipes:

Braden Holtby: 6 GP, 4-2, 2.36 GAA, .925 Sv%

Marc-Andre Fleury: 5 GP, 4-1, 2.52 GAA, .933 Sv%

Braden Holtby got a rough ride in the first round, but was dealt a plethora of bad luck. Many of the goals scored on him came from deflections and bad bounces beyond his control. The series against Pittsburgh should be no different. Holtby will have to be especially strong against the posts as well as low in the crease. Pittsburgh scores a lot of goals on zero-angle shots so Holtby should expect many shots from below the goal line. If he can keep Pittsburgh from getting cheap goals, Holtby should be able to withstand the high-powered Penguins offense.

Marc-Andre Fleury was originally slated to be Matt Murray’s backup in the first round. When Murray went down in Game 1 warmups, Fleury suited up and played great. He will have to be even better for Pittsburgh to topple Washington. In particular, Fleury will have to be lights out when Washington goes on the power play. The power play helped Washington best Toronto so that is an area for Fleury to focus on. Speaking of special teams…

Special Teams

As I mentioned earlier, Washington’s power play was key to them beating the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their postseason man-advantage ranked third (behind Pittsburgh). They boast a major weapon in Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer but they also have a great inside game, as well. TJ Oshie and Justin Williams can create traffic in front of the net and can grind it out for dirty goals on rebounds. It will take more than perfect shots to beat Fleury so Washington should look to create offense in the net mouth. The penalty kill will have to go against some of the best shooters in the league so they should look to pressure the puck carrier and force Pittsburgh into coughing up the puck. Get ready, Jay Beagle and company, some big boys are coming at you.

Pittsburgh’s power play is equally as dangerous as Washington’s. In addition to Crosby, they have the firepower of Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Justin Schultz, and a host of others. This power play is mostly about scoring on straight shots with a few dirty goals mixed in. They will have to contend with a Washington penalty kill that doesn’t allow many goals inside the crease. Also, the penalty kill will have their hands full taking away Ovechkin’s shot from the left circle. If they over-commit to defending Ovechkin, they will leave other viable scorers open for scoring chances.

X-Factor for Washington: Limiting Turnovers

An area that plagued Washington in Round 1 was turning the puck over. They gave the puck away an astounding 90 times to the Maple Leafs. It didn’t help matters that their two leaders in giveaways were two of their top defensemen: Matt Niskanen (13) and John Carlson (10). Simply put, turning the puck over to Pittsburgh will kill the Capitals. The Penguins will make you pay if you repeatedly give the puck away. Washington has to make smart decisions with the puck, especially in their defensive zone. It begins with zone exits. Soft chip plays up the boards won’t cut it. Players should look for short tape-to-tape passes or skate the puck out if given the chance. They should also be careful with cross-ice passes in the neutral zone. If Washington can keep turnovers to a minimal, they should fare fine against the Penguins.

X-Factor for Pittsburgh: Secondary Scoring

For Pittsburgh to win the series, they will need offense from players not named Crosby, Malkin, or Kessel. Guys like Nick Bonino, Patric Hornqvist, and Conor Sheary need to step up. All three of these players struggled to get going offensively against Columbus, most notably Sheary. Sheary played most of the season on the top line with Crosby but managed only two assists in the first round. This resulted in him being knocked down to the third line. These three players were instrumental in eliminating Washington last year and must be contributors again to get to the next round. If Pittsburgh fails to get secondary contributions, they might be going home early.

Conclusion

As was the case last year, this will be Washington’s toughest test in their quest for the cup. They face a well-rested Pittsburgh squad who is looking to repeat as world champions. They need to set the tone early in Game 1 and play off of the momentum from their last three wins. Forget the heartbreak from last season. This is a different team. In these playoffs, Washington has proven that they can come from behind if need be and, more importantly, win. The series will be exhausting but they have the stuff to get the job done. This is the year they get over the hump.

Prediction: Washington in 7