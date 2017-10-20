Disaster By The Wings Of The Gulls: West Ham 0-3 Brighton

It was off from the start as West Ham suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion, at home. The game was punctuated by three goals that should never have happened, created by poor team defense and lack of cohesion in their own half. Brighton, a team I believed would be hard-pressed to find a win this season, played a predictable style of play and succeeded in capitalizing on the chances West Ham gave them. It is a match that resonates with West Ham supporters, not only a nasty taste in the mouth, but a cry for change.

The formation selected by the extremely fireable West Ham manager, Slaven Bilic, was predictable. Changing his midfield to have two central with Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate, with Manuel Lanzini playing a central attacking role, Bilic’s hand was forced due to lack of selection of strikers with Andy Carroll’s one-match ban from his red card and Diafra Sakho’s late-week back injury. The discipline of Kouyate was on display against Burnley, as he had to stay central and defensive, as Obiang was the more forward of the two midfielders in their ten-man attack. In this match, however, this was not the case. Kouyate floated around the field, leaving the midfield and passing striker Javier Hernandez upfield, or crossing up wingers Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic along their sidelines. Bewildered at his positioning, I did not lay the blame on Kouyate, as he clearly can play a position when it is laid out for him — clearly his coaching was forgotten or so incredibly loose it actively hurt the team. Strike one, Bilic.

The first goal surrendered came off of an iffy foul call against Pedro Obiang in the West Ham half. Not from an overly dangerous position, Brighton’s Pascal Gross floated a ball into unmarked striker Glenn Murray, who used the width of the net to head the ball far out of Joe Hart’s reach. In an opposition 4-4-2 formation with two strikers making up the attacking threat, common sense would suggest game planning against them getting the ball on set pieces, but as West Ham fans have become all too familiar with under Bilic, set pieces are areas where they concede an unbelievable amount of goals. Center backs Winston Reid and Jose Fonte have both been in form as of late and have shown they can shut down a team’s attack; the pure confusion in the back line during this goal leads onlookers to believe that there is no understanding of the oppositions attack and no drilling on these instances. Strike two, Bilic.

Jose Izquierdo, record signing of Brighton, scored an out of worldly goal in stoppage time before the end of the first half. It was a goal that should not have been allowed to have been shot, however, a goal of that caliber is hard to hang on any one player or manager’s head. However, the third goal allowed came off of Brighton counter-attacking from a parked bus formation. West Ham was fully committed to attacking until breaking through, but still managed to allow Murray into the box where he was fouled by Pablo Zabaleta, creating the penalty goal. West Ham committed plenty of money on a new attacking unit this season, with the likes of Arnautovic and Chicharito joining Antonio and Lanzini up top for the Hammers. These players were targeted and brought in by Bilic and he still cannot use them successfully to score a goal on a lesser side (on paper) than his own. It is inexcusable and frankly, time is up on the season. Strike three, Bilic.

Shipping three goals is bad, at home makes it worse, and against lesser opposition makes it unbearable. Realistically, fans should not have to continue to support a manager who is tactically inept and cannot succeed when given every opportunity. Rather than salvage a season and turn it around before Christmas, the board will most likely continue to ride out Bilic’s contract to save money. However, their lack of commitment to moving the club forward could see them lose out on supporter revenue, surpassing that of a severance for their manager. Instead of wasting time, money, and important players’ patience on a broken system, West Ham needs change now, and the sacking of the manager is the only solution.