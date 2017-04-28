Disinterested Rangers Drop Game 1 In Ottawa

In an unlikely turn of events, Henrik Lundqvist became the goat for Game 1. With the game tied at one apiece late in the third period, Erik Karlsson’s shot from behind the goal line, somehow snuck past Lundqvist. The same Lundqvist who made 41 saves and played out of his mind to keep the Rangers in the game. Following the game, Lundqvist commented on the goal.

“I assumed with that many guys right in line with the puck, it would not end up right in front of me, but it did. It’s a tough one. It comes down to one play where maybe you were guessing a little bit. Didn’t see it, I was waiting for the puck to come out. Yeah, it sucks.”

Head coach Alain Vigneault did claim that he thought the play should have been whistled down for icing before the goal. But that doesn’t matter now.

It was an all-around disappointing performance from the Rangers. They played sloppy, and lacked the energy needed to win in the playoffs. 5 v 5 the Rangers were relatively good and were successful in establishing some offensive pressure. However, the story of the game was penalties. Every time it seemed the Rangers were gaining momentum another silly penalty would derail them. They killed off 3/4 with the only goal being the equalizer at 18:39 of the 2nd period from Ryan Dzingel.

Despite the slow start, the Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a power-play goal from Ryan McDonagh. McDonagh scored a hard wrist shot from the point, with Chris Kreider screening Sens goalie Craig Anderson. Despite that, the Rangers were unable to make much of their other three power plays. One such opportunity came in the final minute of the game, which allowed the Rangers a two-man advantage with Lundqvist on the bench, but showed no desperation and were obviously unsuccessful. Another ended early as a Kevin Hayes turnover led to a breakaway for Ottawa and Brady Skjei took a necessary hooking penalty. On the bright side, the Rangers have now scored a power-play goal in back-to-back games after starting the postseason 0-14.

This game confirmed many people’s concern for the Rangers heading into this series: Ottawa’s trapping in the neutral zone. Credit to the Senators, they completely stifled the Rangers offense. The Blueshirts were unable to use their speed to their advantage and seemed lost at times. In addition, the Rangers were reluctant to return to their physical play and nobody went out of their way to hit Erik Karlsson, or anybody else in red. If their inability to play with great tempo continues, the Rangers must start trying to bully Ottawa into making mistakes.

It stinks to lose in such a bad way, but it is only Game 1. The Rangers will have another chance Saturday afternoon to win a game on the road. Heading back to MSG tied 1-1 still puts the Rangers is good shape going forward. They were down 2-1 to Montreal and rebounded, so this is nothing new. And, as long as Lundqvist is playing at such a high level, they will have a chance to win every single game. “Just have to regroup here,” said Mika Zibanejad after the loss, “We’re ready for a long series.”