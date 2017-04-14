- NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks
Do The Ohio State Buckeyes Have Te Best Secondary In College Football?
-
- Updated: April 14, 2017
In recent years, the Ohio State Buckeyes have dominated on the field. They have also dominated during the NFL Draft. One place the Buckeyes have displayed excellence is at the defensive back position. Since 2014, five Ohio State defensive backs have been selected in the NFL Draft. With a few studs headed to Philadelphia this year, the Buckeyes have no plans of dropping off anytime soon. But do they have the best secondary in college football?
Conventional wisdom would think the Buckeyes will have a dip in production next season. The Buckeyes intercepted 21 passes last season. They are also staking claim as having the best defensive backs of every program. However, there may be a time when the early defections limit the Buckeyes’ capability on defense.
For example, the Buckeyes have lost players to the NFL with multiple years of eligibility left. This spring is no different. Marshon Lattimore is headed to the NFL after playing in 16 college football games. He has tallied 45 tackles and four interceptions during his brief career.
Meanwhile, Malik Hooker has barely played more football. Hooker has 19 games of college experience. He also led the Buckeyes with seven interceptions from his safety position. Hooker also showed his versatility against the run with 74 tackles.
Fellow cornerback Gareon Conley has the most experience with the Buckeyes. He participated in 35 games, accounting for six interceptions and 91 tackles.
All three players could be Ohio State defensive backs next fall. However, each players’ draft stock sealed the deal for their arrival into the NFL. Due to all of the losses, the Buckeyes should be reeling, right? Nope.
New Ohio State Defensive Backs Shining
The Buckeyes are reloading. In addition, they have plenty of talent already coming back. Denzel Ward recorded nine pass breakups last season. Yet, a freshman has a great shot at winning the starting cornerback spot in August. Jeffrey Okudah and Shaun Wade have shown plenty of talent during spring practice. However, it’s the addition of Kendall Sheffield that will keep the Buckeyes as one of the best defensive back units in college football.
The Buckeyes have their spring game on Saturday. Therefore, we will see the new-look defense on display. It’s better to see them now. At this rate, more newbies will be replacing the young guns in no time.
Lyle Harrison
