Do The Twins Still Have A 1-2 Punch?

After a terrible sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Indians, the Minnesota Twins have rebounded with two straight wins against the Chicago White Sox. Ervin Santana and José Berríos started the two games, so, given their records, it is no surprise that the team won. This time around, the two gave the Twins the win, just as they were asked, but it still may be time to reassess how much trust we should put in the pair.

For Berríos, he is living up to all the love he has been getting. Through eight starts this season, the young pitcher has lasted under six innings only twice. He has only allowed more than two runs in just two of his starts. One of those starts was against the Baltimore Orioles, where he gave up three solo home runs (of the four homers he has allowed on the year), and another where he gave up four runs against the Houston Astros. Seeing that the Orioles hit a lot of home runs and the Astros turned Target Field into Isengard, neither of these starts are too disheartening. On top of his run prevention, he has also struck out 53 batters in 54 innings. For a team that struggles to strike opponents out, Berríos is a much-needed power arm in the rotation. And with a 2.67 ERA so far this year, Berríos can be considered an ace.

For Santana, things are a little different. Santana started the season as one of the best pitchers in the majors. He was getting by with weak contact and the great defense behind him. In his few moments of weakness through his first handful of starts, he was prone to home runs. Still, those low points were few and far between so he still had an ERA below two through the month of May.

But since the end of May, Santana has lost his place as the team’s best pitcher. Berríos has obviously played a part in that with his success, but Santana has also contributed. His first bad start came on May 7, when he gave up six runs, including four homers, to the Boston Red Sox. But he rebounded with two hits and no runs against Cleveland in his next start. But then, his very next time out, he struggled with five runs allowed against the Colorado Rockies. He then closed out May with two good starts.

Those two bad starts looked like a blip, but June has seen four starts for Santana, and three of them have been terrible. Santana’s one good start in June was a complete game shutout, but he still owns a 7.04 ERA in the month, and has given up seven home runs in the fourteen innings he has pitched. That clearly needs to be fixed.

So we can safely say that Berríos has the ace title at this point in time. But can we still say that Santana and Berríos are a great one-two punch atop the rotation? Well, Santana still has an ERA below three, which means his entire body of work this season has been top of the rotation quality. But his trends suggest he will not be number two starter material in a few starts time.

But maybe Santana’s earned run totals in June is the result of some bad timing. The six runs he allowed against the White Sox on Monday included four runs from homers. Giving up three homers is bad, no doubt about it, but only giving up two runs not on homers, is not so bad. In the start before that against the Seattle Mariners, Santana gave up five runs on a tw- run homer and a three-run homer. The game would have looked a lot different if he had given up those homers with the bases empty. Finally, his first start of the month included there Los Angeles Angels home runs, including a grand slam from Albert Pujols (for number 600 on the career).

The obvious lesson here is that Ervin Santana gives up too many home runs. But his place at the top of the rotation is threatened because he is giving up home runs at the worst possible times. If Santana can fix this problem he will look just like the pitcher he was for the majority of the season. If not, the Twins are down to one trustworthy starter.