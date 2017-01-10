Does Danny Duffy Make Sense For The Yankees?

Currently, the MLB world sits five weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. With Spring Training looming, the New York Yankees seem content to keep the current roster. Even though there is a desperate need for starting pitching, Brian Cashman has stated that it is unlikely that they will make any additions to the roster. Despite that, there are still rumors around that the Yankees could add a starting pitcher before Spring Training. Though it may seem unlikely, many people would like to see an addition to the rotation made in order for the Yankees to stay somewhat competitive next season. While the free agent market is thin and the trade market is not bountiful, there are options for the Yankees to acquire a solidified starter before the season begins. One name that has stood out in recent time is Kansas City Royal Danny Duffy.

Danny Duffy had a breakout 2016 season that has drawn much attention to himself. Establishing himself as a starter, Duffy posted a 3.51 ERA over his 42 appearances. Out of those 42 appearances, Duffy started 26 of those games. In fact, the man never returned to the bullpen after his first start on May 15th. His ERA as a starter was slightly higher than his season average (3.56) but he stilled emerged as a quality left-handed starter. Along with his good ERA, Danny Duffy ranked ninth in the AL with 188 strikeouts. If Duffy had been a starter all season, he probably could have cracked the top five. Duffy’s 1.141 WHIP is also an impressive statistic from last season. Though his career has been brief, Duffy seems poised to be a solid left-handed starter.

How is Danny Duffy a trade candidate? The Kansas City Royals recently won the World Series Championship, back in 2015. Their General Manager has recently stated that they are “all-in” on winning a championship this season. Then why do many baseball minds think the Royals would be trading players? Well, there are two main reasons. The first is that their division is going to be tough in 2017. The reigning AL Champions Cleveland Indians and the yearly postseason contending Detroit Tigers are two teams that look to finish ahead of the Royals next season.

Kansas City has numerous players on their roster that have contracts expiring at season’s end. This includes Danny Duffy, along with Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer to name a few. Since the Royals are a mid-market team, there is no possible way that they can retain all of their impending free agent players. This means that trading some of them away could be a good idea, especially with the new CBA. Perhaps if this was last season, then we might see Kansas City hold on to all of these players. But with the qualifying offer system changed, there is a chance these players can leave without Kansas City receiving anything in return. Recently, the Royals traded Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners. Could that be the first domino to fall?

There is a need on the Yankees that can be addressed through this trade. Danny Duffy is a starting pitcher and the Yankees have a massive hole in the rotation. That being said, it is not as easy as penciling Duffy into the rotation. This leads to the question: does a trade for Danny Duffy a good move for the Yankees?

Pro: Young Starter That Addresses A Need

Danny Duffy is only 28 years old. While that is not as young as other potential starters on the roster, it is a sub-30-year-old player that keeps the team younger. If the Yankees were to trade Brett Gardner, it would be for a pitcher under the age of 30. Though Duffy is a free agent at the end of the season (more on that later), the Yankees could easily re-sign him if he ends up being a successful pitcher in the Bronx.

Plus, the Yankees cannot expect to contend for the postseason with their current rotation. Only three spots in the rotation are locks while the other two spots have an open competition. While everybody loves Spring Training position battles, it is not a good sign when it is over two spots in the rotation. Not to mention that all three “locks” in the rotation have injury histories. In addition to that, C.C. Sabathia and Michael Pineda are huge question marks due to inconsistencies over the past few seasons.

Pro: Momentum After Good Season

As mentioned earlier, Duffy had a solid 2016 season. It was not a Cy Young caliber season, but it was better than every other starting pitcher not named Masahiro Tanaka on the Yankees. He established himself as the best starter on the Royals last season. While the Royals’ rotation was nothing to write home about, emerging as the ace of a team is still a good sign of things to come. Many expect Duffy to impress next season when he is a full-time member of the rotation.

Pro: Cheaper Trade Target

At the beginning of the offseason, there were numerous starters who were put into the rumor mill. Names like Chris Sale, Jose Quintana, and Chris Archer were at the top of the list. Sale did end of being traded to Boston while Quintana and Archer stay in the rumor mill for now. Compared to Danny Duffy, the deals that would have to take place to land either of Quintana or Archer would be costly to the Yankees. It is no secret that the Yankees have one of (if not the) best farm system in baseball. In a previous article, I proposed the prospects that the Yankees would have to be willing to give up in order to acquire Quintana. A deal for Archer would be as expensive, especially since it would be a trade within the same division. Meanwhile, Duffy would not be as costly. That is because he not the same caliber of pitcher as the other two and his impending free agency. However, it would be an easier deal to handle when trying to keep as many prospects as possible.

Con: Free Agency Looms

Duffy is a free agent at the end of the 2017 season. With the new focus of the Yankees, it would be hard to swallow trading for a “rented” player. Though the Yankees could re-sign him, why take the chance? Rather than trade for him now, the Yankees could easily wait till next offseason and sign him if they so desired. That way Cashman would keep his newly acquired prized farm system and then get a starter for next season. Though a trade for Quintana would cost more to the Yankees, he would be around for at least four seasons rather than the one Duffy will be guaranteed.

Con: Adding Another Question Mark

Although Duffy had a good 2016 season, it is not consistent with his career. Duffy found success as a starter in 2014 where he made 25 starts, but the following season was a bad one. He has been an inconsistent pitcher over the course of his career. One has to wonder if that is the reason the Royals have not had him as a full-time starter in any of his seasons with the club. In 2015, he struggled so much as a starter that the Royals put him in back in the bullpen. With a shaky rotation already, adding Duffy does not seem like a safe bet for the 2017 Bronx Bombers.

Con: Home Run Danger

Kauffman Stadium is one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in the MLB. However, Duffy gave up an alarming 27 home runs last season. 26 of those home runs came in his 26 starts. An alarming statistic to say the least; imagine Duffy pitching in Yankee Stadium. Yankee Stadium was in the top 5 in yielding the most home runs last season. With Duffy’s number so high while calling a pitcher-friendly park home, it is nerve-racking to think about the amount of home runs he could give up if he pitched at Yankee Stadium on a weekly basis.

Should The Yankees Go After Danny Duffy?

Normally, I would be all for attempting to acquire a starter to help fill one of the two open spots in the rotation. However, Danny Duffy is not the right pitcher to be going after. It is a combination of his impending free agency mixed with warning flags in his career numbers. There are other options that Brian Cashman could choose to go with rather than trading for Duffy. Whether that is making a more “blockbuster” deal to acquire Jose Quintana or signing a veteran like Jason Hammel, those options are better than Danny Duffy. There should be something done to help the rotation before the season begins, though.