Does The Arrival of Jaime García Mean the End of Bartolo Colón?

Following his Minnesota Twins debut, Bartolo Colón was reported by ESPN to be considering retirement. He said his start Monday against the LA Dodgers was going to be a factor in that decision. Now a little more than that will affect his decision, as Monday afternoon saw the Twins finalize a long-gestating deal with the Atlanta Braves for pitcher Jaime García.

Prior to the deal with Atlanta, the Twins had a starting rotation with a few tiers. Ervin Santana and José Berríos were locks to continue atop the rotation. Adalberto Mejía and Kyle Gibson were three and four, mostly by default, and the fifth spot was Colón’s, at least until Hector Santiago returned from his injury. But now García joins the top ranks, and only two spots remain for Mejía, Gibson, Colón, and Santiago.

Kyle Gibson pitched wonderfully in his last outing, and Mejía less so, but prior to that Mejía was the far better pitcher in recent starts. Colón pitched a great game in his first game as a Twin until his final inning when everything fell apart. Santiago is still two weeks away from rejoining the major league club, so for now, he is not a factor. There are pros and cons for Mejía, Colón, and Gibson, so the question may become a matter of figuring out who is best suited for a spot in the bullpen.

Mejía is a lefty, while the other two are righties. This means Mejía would be good to keep in the rotation as García is a southpaw, but no other options, until Santiago is available, are left-handed. But then again, the bullpen only has two lefties: the great Taylor Rogers and the terrible Buddy Boshers. With that in mind, I would suggest Mejía move to the bullpen. He is about equal against lefties and righties, so he would not be a guy who would just face the one tough left-handed hitter, but possibly a sixth or seventh inning reliever before Rogers and Brandon Kintzler take the last two innings.

It also stands to reason that the 44-year-old Colón would have a harder time adjusting to the bullpen role, both as a matter of pride and because of his physical condition. Gibson, meanwhile, has never pitched in the bullpen in his five years in the big leagues. That is not say he couldn’t do it, but it would be an easier adjustment for Mejía than for Gibson.

So, unless Bartolo Colón really thinks he cannot cut it in the majors, he should have a place in the rotation for at least a few more weeks. I know that I am rooting for him to stick around. It’s great to have an old guy, and the attention paid to Colón always helps keeps things light around the ball club, and a fun atmosphere will help this team play better. Likewise, it is good to see the front office supporting the season the Twins have had so far, as Colón being on the team, and his place on the roster being tested by Jaime García are both the result of some wheeling and dealing that have the Twins trying to improve.