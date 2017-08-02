Dominique Easley Injures Knee

Another day of Training Camp has ended with a gruesome injury. LA Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley was carted off the field Tuesday with a knee injury.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the injury was believed to be serious. Easley has an MRI scheduled to discover the extent of the injury.

A former first-round pick of the New England Patriots, Easley tore his ACL in both knees while at the University of Florida. These injuries, along with an MCL and ACL tear in his right knee, caused Easley’s stock to drop, but the Patriots still took a chance. However, Easley finished his rookie season on injured reserve with another knee injury.

After one full season with New England in 2015, Easley joined the Rams and played in all 16 games and tallied 35 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. 2017 was originally believed to be a turning point season for Easley with the arrival of Wade Phillips and a switch to the 3-4 defense, but this knee injury poses a major problem.

With Easley likely done for the year, the Rams will now rely on Michael Brockers to back up starter Aaron Donald.