Don’t Freak Out: The Chicago Cubs Have No Top 100 Prospects

For the past five years, the Chicago Cubs have had one of the most stacked farm systems in MLB. However, now, the Chicago Cubs are sitting without a prospect in the MLB top 100. This is a huge deviation from the past half-decade, but it is not an alarming one. Think about it, eight players on the active roster are at the age of most prospects or just slightly older.

The average age of key MLB contributors Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr., Addison Russell, Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Victor Caratini, Kris Bryant, and Willson Contreras? 23.9. Top MLB prospect Yoan Moncada is 22. Essentially, a lot of the core players for the Chicago Cubs in the majors are either the same age as top prospects or just out of that range. Jason Heyward and Anthony Rizzo are both only 27. That is one reason the Cubs don’t have top 100 prospects.

Another reason the Chicago Cubs don’t have top 100 prospects is the recent trades they made. The Cubs traded OF Eloy Jimenez (#7 overall prospect) and P Dylan Cease (#67 overall) to the White Sox in a package for starting pitcher Jose Quintana. It bites losing them, but Cease has some control issues, and the Cubs have some solid pitching on the roster now that Quintana is a Cub. Jimenez is going to be a star, but he is going to be a star in four to five years. Even at that point, the Cubs will have Heyward, Almora, and Schwarber blocking his path.

Next, the Cubs traded 3B/1B Jeimer Candelario (#92) and SS Isaac Paredes (an 18-year-old with tons of potential) to the Tigers for RP Justin Wilson and C Alex Avila. This trade gives the Cubs a controllable lefty reliever who throws 98 and a backup catcher for Contreras with a big bat. It’s tough losing an MLB-ready infielder and an electric young player with huge batting potential. However, Candelario was blocked by Bryant and Rizzo. Paredes was blocked by Baez and Russell. These are players that aren’t going anywhere.

So are the Cubs screwed because they don’t have any top 100 prospects? No. Check out how long these players are under team control:

Kyle Hendricks: 2020

Jose Quintana: 2020

Jon Lester: 2021

Mike Montgomery: 2021

Anthony Rizzo: 2021

Addison Russell: 2021

Kyle Schwarber: 2021

Javier Baez: 2021

Kris Bryant: 2021

CJ Edwards: 2022

Willson Contreras: 2022

Albert Almora: 2022

Ian Happ: 2023

Jason Heyward: 2023

Most of the Chicago Cubs’ core is around through at least 2020, and I would imagine most stick around after that. The Cubs aren’t letting Rizzo or Bryant go anywhere. Also, you’d imagine Baez, Russell, and Contreras are getting to that point as well. Furthermore, Happ is unlikely to leave if he keeps up his current pace. Essentially, the Cubs have one of the best and youngest major league teams in the entire MLB. Their farm system will build again. In the mean time, they have a super team at a much lower cost than most super teams.

Compare the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs for a moment. LA has a great farm system still in tact, and they have the best record in the majors. However, they have also spent $80.5 million more than the Cubs. As the Cubs keep dominating the NL with a young team, don’t fret over a lack of top prospects. They had all the top prospects. Now they’re the top players in the MLB or near the top at their positions, and they’ll be Cubs for years and years. Which would you rather have?