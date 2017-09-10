A day after winning 13-1, the Chicago White Sox had another big offensive day Sunday afternoon, beating the San Francisco Giants for the second time in three days with an 8-1 victory.

The Sox followed their 18 hits last night with 13 this afternoon; not even a full day after they mashed six home runs and scored 13 on those 18 hits. Much of the damage coming, surprisingly, against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who allowed six of the Sox’s eight runs and 10 of their 13 hits.

Sox slugger Jose Abreu had yet another great outing, carrying a lot of the offense against the southpaw. After hitting for the cycle the night before, Abreu collected the team’s lone two home runs in Sunday’s victory; giving Abreu his 30th and 31st homers of the season. It was also his fourth multi-homer game of the season and 10th of his career.

Although the real talking point Sunday was the stellar performance by rookie Carson Fulmer in just his second career start to earn his first major league victory as a starter. He gave by far his best performance in the bigs so far by going six solid innings and allowing just a run on three hits and three walks to go with nine strikeouts in the victory. The outing can be a proving point to the doubters who thought he might only be a reliever after last week’s victory, which came in relief. He had struggled to just 1 1/3 innings with six runs allowed in his first career start, nearly three weeks ago on August 21 against the Twins.

Fulmer’s fastball carried him and worked well as he threw 62 fastballs and 19 cutters among his 98 pitches. The rookie, who had career highs in innings pitched, total pitches, and strikeouts, talked in the postgame about how using his fastball more and challenging: “I’m was able to get ahead of a lot of guys and challenge them with the ball up in the zone. I had a little extra with my fastball today. Overall, it was a great day. I feel really good, and it was a good one to build off of.”

A start like that is definitely one to build off of and showed why Fulmer is the White Sox’s No. 10 prospect. With starter Carlos Rodon now done for the rest of the year, it’s the first of what’s sure to be many more opportunities for Fulmer to prove that he can be a part of the South Siders’ future rotation and not just a piece in the bullpen.