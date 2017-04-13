The Runner Sports
Home / NFL / Houston Texans / Duane Brown To Appear On DDFP Podcast

Duane Brown To Appear On DDFP Podcast

Houston Texans fans, get ready for an unheralded star to take center stage in the media world.

Announced Thursday, Duane Brown will be making an appearance on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. This guest spot on the popular podcast will be released the week of April 17 following Brown’s time on NFL Total Access.

A bi-weekly release, the DDFP is hosted by Dave Dameshek and covers a vast array of topics, including historic NFL games, Kevin Spacey’s acting, and popular fruits. To make the show interesting, Dameshek brings along a group of co-hosts in Matt “Money” Smith (the Petros and Money radio show), Cynthia Frelund (NFL Fantasy Live), and Henry Hodgson (Editorial Czar at NFL Media). He also brings in popular players like Malcolm Jenkins, Ryan Shazier, and Terence Newman.

While Dave Dameshek is a very polarizing figure, his podcast does serve as one of the better options to get unfiltered opinions from NFL players. Given Brown’s lack of time in the limelight, this appearance could serve as the perfect opportunity to learn more about his personality and random food preferences.

The Dave Dameshek Football Program is released every Tuesday and Thursday, and it can also be watched on NFL.com.

Follow Me

John Newby

A Minnesota Vikings fan from Oregon who writes about the Houston Texans and discusses nerdy topics.
Quite fond of my wife, video games, and Blue Heelers.
Follow Me

Latest posts by John Newby (see all)