Dusan Lajovic Finds Form At Generali Open

One of last year’s semifinalists, Dusan Lajovic, kicked things off at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria. The world No.71 took on Maximillian Marterer, ranked 120. It was a first time meeting between the two. Lajovic proved the be the better player today, breaking twice throughout the match to win 7-5, 7-6 (7-4). Marterer, who is 0-7 for the year, had eight chances to break as well, but could only capitalize once. Though each set was close, Lajovic’s high first serve percentage would give him the edge in each set. The former semifinalist got 72% of first serves in, giving him control of the points more often than Marterer, who only managed 57% of first serves in for the match. Lajovic ends a two-match losing streak, proving once again that a familiar tournament can bring some much-needed confidence back into your life. Lajovic sets up a meeting with fourth-seeded Gilles Simon in the next round.

Brazil’s Thomaz Bellucci also won Monday, firing nine aces against Alexandr Dolgopolov in his 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory. Bellucci had never beaten Dolgopolov coming into this match, but that last time they faced it went three sets for the first time. Bellucci just had to be patient today and attack the second serve of Dolgopolov, which he did. The big-serving Brazilian won 59% on Dolgopolov’s second serve, but also did well to protect his own second serve, winning 57% of those points. After taking the first set comfortably, Bellucci got more resistance from Dolgopolov, who upped his level of play to take the second set. The third set was all about waiting for the right opportunity, Bellucci only got one break, but it was enough to hold on to win. Bellucci’s second round opponent has yet to be determined.

Joao Sousa, who just reached the quarterfinals in Gstaad last week, toughed out a 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-3 win over Mikhail Youzhny of Russia. Lasting 2 hours and 13 minutes, Sousa did not get a lot of first serves in, but when he did, he controlled the match. The Portuguese only got 48% of first serves in, but won 84% of those points. However, Youzhny could not defend his second serve when it mattered, only winning 45% of those points. The Russian just mentally went away in the third set. Youzhny came into the Generali Open with two first-round losses in the last two weeks, so his confidence is shaken; the Russian has been as high as No.8 in the world, back in 2008. This was a good win for Sousa, who takes on the defending champion Paolo Lorenzi in the next round.

Qualifier Miljan Zekic stunned Andrey Kuznetsov, taking two tiebreak sets to get his first ATP World Tour level match win of the season. Playing exclusively on the challengers and futures circuits, Zekic is ranked 316 in the world, compared to Kuznetsov, who sits comfortably at 66. Zekic threw down eight aces, and just played more consistently on the important points than his higher ranked opponent. The qualifier will face second-seeded and Gstaad champion, Fabio Fognini, in the next round. The last match was cut short when last year’s runner-up Nikoloz Basilashvili retired against wild card Sebastian Ofner, who was up 7-5, 3-0 when the match ended. Ofner is best known for his five-set upset over Jack Sock at Wimbledon this year. The NextGenATP player will face top-seeded Pablo Cuevas in round two.