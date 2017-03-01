Eagles Poised For Vegas Sevens

Those hoping to catch some of the fittest athletes in the world shouldn’t stray too far from their televisions this weekend, as the HSBC rugby sevens circuit touches down in Las Vegas, Nevada. With kickoff just after 4:00 pm PT on Friday, the USA sevens team will compete with 15 other elite squads of the finest rugby players offered by the participating countries, all in pursuit of Cup final glory.

Currently ranked number 8 in World Rugby sevens, the USA Eagles will have their work cut out for them early. Despite competitive sides coming from Samoa and Chile, the biggest obstacle facing the US appears in the form of an agile English team. With a firm grip on 2nd place in the entire circuit, England is a force to be reckoned with and has already finished top of the Cape Town tournament back in December. Luckily, America has some of their own flyers, and if they can contain the fleet-footed Dan Norton and Tom Mitchell and keep their defensive form, there is no reason they cannot come out on top of their pool competition.

Featuring the glorious return of some Olympic talent, the Eagles squad offers a mouthwatering cast of reliable veterans and up-and-coming debutantes. Leading the squad as captain is the nimble Madison Hughes. Despite his slight build, this man is not to be underestimated, as his swift accelerating and off-the-ball play leave many in the dust. Fellow rugby standout Danny Barrett lends his considerable size to the USA squad and can always be relied upon to deliver some punishing runs and absorb defenders like a Scotch-Brite sponge. Built more like a mobile block of granite, Barrett has the charming quality of repelling defenders at ease with his trademark handoff, leaving both fans and teammates satisfied. Filling out the squad’s speed vacancy left by injured Carlin Isles is Perry Baker. This lanky crossover athlete from American football is rapidly learning the nuances of the sport and his stride eats up the meters in open space, if his opponents are foolish enough to afford him any.

Recent addition Walter Elder will be making his first appearance as an Eagle in front of a home crowd on Friday. Hailing from the Kansas City Blues Rugby Club, Elder has been attracting notice from Eagle head coach Mike Friday and will have his work cut out for him adjusting to the new level of international rugby.

With the holy trinity of rugby abilities with their size, speed, and experience, the Eagles have great potential to make their mark on a season rapidly dominated by the usual suspects of rugby countries. The normal strategies of ball retention and team discipline will not be enough, however, to seize the tournament. At this stage in the game, Friday’s squad must all show up instead of relying solely on their playmakers if they desire to climb in the rankings. Replacements such as Matai Leuta and Stephen Tomasin, who have shown glimpses of brilliance in the past, must seek to capitalize on their growing experience and show the true depth of talent present in the Eagles.

The individual ingredients are there, the question remains of whether Friday’s men can come together and operate as a well-oiled machine, and show the world that despite some setbacks, America continues to grow as a competitive rugby nation.

Lineup: Madison Hughes (C), Perry Baker, Martin Iosefo, Stephen Tomasin, Maka Unufe, Folau Niua, Andrew Durutalo, Walt Elder, Matai Leuta, Danny Barrett, Ben Pinkelman, Pat Blair.