Eddie Rosario Is Growing Up

Eddie Rosario may have had the best season of any Minnesota Twins player this season. As of Friday morning, he is third on the team in home runs, second in batting average, and second in slugging percentage.

That’s pretty good considering he plays on the same team as Brian Dozier, Miguel Sanó, and Joe Mauer. Those guys have made their names by hitting for power or average, but haven’t done much of both at the same time. Rosario’s done that, and he’s done it all year long.

Rosario turned 26 on Thursday, the day after the Twins clinched their playoff berth, but his maturation is more apparent than just his age.

Rosario’s reputation heading into the 2017 season was that of a hard swinger who was willing to swing at nearly anything. The numbers back that up too, as he swung at over 40% of pitches outside the strike zone in his first two seasons.

But he’s changed that this year, at least a little bit. In 2017, he has swung at 37.6% of pitches outside of the strike zone. Still not great, but eight percentage points better than his rookie season.

In his first two seasons, Rosario made contact 63.5% and 65.5% of the time, respectively, when chasing bad pitches. This year, he has made contact with 72.2% of would-be-balls. For comparison, Joe Mauer has been in the upper 70s his whole career on that same stat.

Much as you would expect from someone who can make contact with bad pitches, like Mauer, Rosario’s strikeout rate has dropped. His first two seasons saw him strikeout right around 25% of the time. His rate is now down to 18.2% this year.

Put that all together, and it is no surprise that Rosario is having his best season in so many offensive categories. When you swing at fewer pitches out of the zone, you’re going to draw more walks. When you make contact with more pitches outside of the zone, you’re going to hit more foul balls, which will give you more walks and better pitches to hit. When you have better pitches to hit you’re going to strikeout less and make much better contact. And, finally, when you make better contact, you’re going to get more hits.

It is entirely reasonable to assume that this is all just a result of Rosario maturing as a hitter, getting more comfortable in the big leagues and working really hard in the offseason.

But I don’t think it hurt that he got at-bats against good pitchers in key situations while playing in the World Baseball Classic. Team Puerto Rico was loaded with talent, and lost only one game (the championship). Rosario likely got more comfortable in playoff-like situations and probably absorbed some wisdom from teammates and coaches like Yadier Molina, Carlos Beltrán, Francisco Lindor, and Carlos Delgado.

Whether or not Rosario agrees, we all know for sure that he has had a great season and that he has a chance at having a great postseason.