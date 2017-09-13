Edinburgh Riding High With Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh rugby has had a tremendous start to their campaign this season. With a 2-0 record, Edinburgh looks to have made a significant improvement over last season. The biggest driver behind this has been the work of Richard Cockerill as head coach. He has brought a new work ethic that changed his team for the better. This week Edinburgh will be looking to continue the positive outcomes when they take on Benetton Treviso in Scotland.

Edinburgh players strongly appreciate the change with Richard Cockerill

In the past few weeks, many Edinburgh players have come forward to talk about the changes under Cockerill. He has taken a hard-line with his team, and has been willing to call them out even during their victories. Contrary to expectation though, Hamish Watson believes that the changes are for the better.

“Having someone like Cockers come in, someone who is used to winning things, is driving really high standards…I’ve really enjoyed things under the new coaches so far. It was my first game back against Dragons and we got a good win.”

Even with his hard-line approach, Edinburgh players have a lot to be happy about. The team has started off with two wins including a rare bonus point victory against Dragons last week. Edinburgh rugby has a lot of talent and it’s possible that Cockerill’s no-nonsense approach with the team is already paying dividends.

Edinburgh will be likely to start a youthful side against Benetton Treviso

Richard Cockerill has been outspoken about developing the younger players on Edinburgh, including naming Magnus Bradbury as the team captain. A home match against Treviso is the perfect opportunity to showcase the young talent. This match would be a good opportunity for forwards like Ally Miller, Callum Hunter-Hill, and Murray McCallum important game time for their development. The backs are not exempt from a youthful invasion, with players like Hugh Fraser, Tom Galbraith, and Darcy Graham potentially getting game time. All these players have shown a great future in rugby, all playing for the Scotland U-20s side. Getting them prime time play experience will develop the Edinburgh future exactly how Cockerill envisions it.

It will be important to temper this youth with experienced players. Developing the future is great, but Edinburgh must come away from the match with a bonus point. If they are to be taken seriously in the league, bonus points must be obtained whenever they can be. Using experienced players in some key positions can achieve both of these.

This week is a should and must win for Edinburgh

The improvement by Edinburgh has impressed a lot of people. To make it stick, they must win the matches they should win. Last season, Edinburgh suffered an embarrassing loss to Treviso late in the year. They must improve in these types of matches. Edinburgh has the talent to pull off wins against teams above what some would consider their weight. If they can continue that, and solidify the matches, that should lead Edinburgh up through the standings.

Edinburgh V Benetton Treviso

September 15 7:35 PM GMT