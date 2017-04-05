Edinburgh Rugby Look To Capitalize On Connacht Road Woes

Defending Pro 12 champions Connacht has lost their last two road matches. Can Edinburgh rugby find success?

This past weekend, Connacht traveled to Italy to face off against Zebre. Connacht decided to rest Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran following their performance in the 6 Nations. While being down early in the match, Zebre came back to take the lead shortly before halftime. Although Connacht fought hard to come back, they could never find the extra needed to regain the lead against the bottom team in the Pro 12.

Edinburgh lost a heartbreaking match to Top 14 leaders La Rochelle in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup. After getting off to a slow start, Edinburgh was too far back to be able to come back into it, despite a late surge to close the gap to 4 points. Edinburgh will be looking to improve their lot, to find some measure of success in their disappointing season. A top six finish for Edinburgh is no longer possible, but they will be looking to build for next year once Richard Cockrell takes over as head coach.

Hamish Watson will be looking for another strong performance to improve his Lions stock.

Last week, Hamish Watson defended well with 11 tackles, 66 meters made, and a try. He has been on a tremendous roll since the beginning of the season and is growing into an amazing 7. There is very little buzz currently around Watson’s Lions chances. If Watson is going to make a last minute push for consideration, he will need a big performance this weekend at home.

Connacht will be back to full strength for the trip to Edinburgh.

Last week’s embarrassing loss to Zebre will certainly have Connacht looking for some means of saving face. They will have their international talent, notably Marmion and O’Halloran, back in their squad for this match. The Irish squad will be looking to take advantage of the weakened Edinburgh front line. WP Nel is still out with injury and Edinburgh was dominated in the scrum last week by La Rochelle. Connacht is still trying to chase down Glasgow and a Champions cup berth for next year. Connacht is currently 11 points behind Glasgow, so it will take quite a bit of work, and a little luck to make that happen.

Both teams will be looking for success towards the end of disappointing seasons. With only four rounds left, this match is a must win for Connacht to keep their Champions Cup dreams alive. Edinburgh will be looking to gain some momentum for their last few matches and hopefully some pride for next season.

Edinburgh v Connacht

Friday, April 7 at 7:35 PM GMT