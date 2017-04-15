Edmonton Oilers Blank San Jose Sharks To Tie Series

The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill did the job

It’s not often an NHL team can get even one short-handed goal, especially in the playoffs. So, for the Edmonton Oilers to score two was what made the difference in Game 2 of this series. San Jose couldn’t make the two-goal comeback they used to get back into Game 1 this time. The Oilers were prepared for the Sharks’ surge, which never came in this game.

The San Jose Sharks were still without injured Joe Thornton, who has only missed ten games in ten years. The Oilers player who made the difference in this game was Zack Kassian. He was all over the ice and showed speed, physicality, and determination to lead his team to victory. He, along with Conor McDavid, both scored short-handed goals to thump the Sharks. Kassian had a breakaway at 4:15 of the initial period breaking diagonally across the crease and was stopped by the Sharks goalie Martin Jones. Kassian wanted a penalty shot, but did not get it.

Jones was tested seriously three times in the first seven minutes, but held the Oilers at bay. The period ended without a score, and Edmonton dominating play, similar to their performance in the first period of Game 1.

Second period was the Kassian show

Kassian waited just 42 seconds into the middle stanza to put the Oilers on top 1-0. His short-handed shot in the slot on the breakaway got past Jones, and this goal ignited the Oilers attack. The play originated when dependable Joe Pavelski turned over the puck to Mark Letestu who hit Kassian streaking down the middle. The Oilers rocketed 12 shots on Jones to San Jose’s six. At times it seems that netminder Cam Talbot was bored for lack of action. Not only did the Oilers stay focused in the second period to keep San Jose off the scorecard, they were hitting the Sharks at every opportunity to wear them down. Kassian had his hand in that department, registering five hits well into the period.

Third period saw McDavid lead the way

When you have a superstar like Conor McDavid you want him on the ice as much as possible. He kills penalties, directs the power play and seems unstoppable at times. His speed got him his first NHL playoff goal at 10:31 of the third period on a pretty play. He streaked down the left boards, and did a head fake to the middle giving him room to operate. He used the defender as a screen and bested Jones’ five-hole to give the Oilers a two-goal lead. From that point on, the Oilers really dominated play. They did give San Jose six power play chances, but held them scoreless. The Sharks were inept in cashing in, and in fact had just four shots on goal when possessing the man advantage. It almost seemed like the Oilers were better offensively when short-handed.

In the end, this game’s number one star was Zack Kassian. The crowd was so enthralled with him they were chanting his name. The Oilers now must go to San Jose for two games, and see if they can get back home-ice advantage. The Sharks need to regroup, and work on improving their special teams play to remain in this series. Getting back Joe Thornton will certainly help them, and that could happen in Game 3.