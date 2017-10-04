Jack Eichel Signs Massive Extension With Sabres

The summer of positive events continues for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have signed franchise centerman Jack Eichel to an eight-year extension worth $80 million dollars, averaging $10 million per year. Eichel now becomes the highest paid player on the Sabres’ payroll.

There was much speculation that Eichel would play out the last year of his contract without signing until he became a restricted free agent. He will make $925,000 this year before his extension kicks in.

On September 7, Eichel spoke during the NHL Media Tour about his wish to stay in Buffalo. “I want to be there for a long time. I want to be there when we’re winning. I want to bring that to the city.”

Lat season, Eichel tallied 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 61 games. However, his season was hampered early on due to a high ankle sprain. He missed almost two months at the beginning of the season.

Eichel was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He spent one season with the Boston University Terriers before deciding to sign with the Sabres.

Eichel was drafted just behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, often who Eichel is compared to. McDavid recently signed his own contract worth $100 million over eight years.

However, Eichel, according to his agent Peter Fish, took less money to allow the Sabres to sign other players and remain under the cap.

“He didn’t want to necessarily milk the Sabres for every last dollar. He wanted to make sure that there’s enough money to go around to get more players and help win a Cup,” Fish told the Associated Press by Phone. “What was important to him was winning in Buffalo and having enough supporting cast to be able to do it. And I commend him on that.”

With Eichel locked up long-term, the Sabres have a huge weight off their shoulders. The Sabres can now turn their attention to signing Sam Reinhart, if they choose to offer him an extension as well.