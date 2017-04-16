Ellis Jenkins Gives Amazing Performance In Win Over Ospreys

Man of the Match Ellis Jenkins has an all-star performance as the Cardiff Blues take down the Ospreys on Judgement Day.

The Cardiff Blues have not won against the Ospreys in their past 11 meetings. Ospreys came into this match looking to oust Munster for a home semi-final for the Pro 12. Cardiff currently sit seventh with no chance of making the Champions Cup next season.

The Blues came out starting strong, driving deep into Ospreys territory at the very start of the game. Ospreys got the ball, but mistakenly kicked directly to touch from outside the 22, giving Cardiff good field position for the lineout. The Blues built up the phases, but had another lineout following the Ospreys putting the ball into touch 5m out. Cardiff set the maul, and Kristian Dacey peeled off the back to run into the corner for the first try of the match less than six minutes in. Gareth Anscombe’s kick was successful although requiring the uprights to help make it through.

Cardiff continued to fight hard for the first 15 although they were unable to make any more points. The Ospreys finally got possession inside Blues’ territory, but as would be the case for the entire day, almost immediately turned the ball over to the Blues. The Cardiff defense was absolutely stifling throughout the day allowing little to no progress by the Ospreys.

Though Ospreys were finally able to drive back into Blues territory and Sam Davies put their first points on the board with a penalty kick. Following the restart, Cardiff quickly found themselves knocking on the door of yet another try. the ball went out wide and after a few more attempts Lloyd Williams dove over the line to score their second try of the day.

Ospreys defensive woes continue.

The Blues continued playing with an intensity far superior to their performance this season. The Blues were playing extremely fast ball and got back down to the 5m line. The Ospreys’ defense could not even begin to stop the bleeding of the Blues attack. Following a scrum at the 5m line, Cuthbert drove right down to the line and Nick Williams pushed over for yet another Blues try.

Alex Cuthbert soon found himself with 10 minutes in the bin for taking Dan Evans out in the air on a high ball. This gave the Ospreys an opportunity to gain again offensively, but were left squandered as the Ospreys knocked the ball on shortly after entering the Cardiff half. The Ospreys squandered many opportunities during Cuthbert’s sin-binning allowing for him to return to the field with little damage made.

The Second half shows no help or mercy for the Ospreys.

The Blues started the second half much as they did the first with a strong attack deep into Ospreys’ territory. The Blues drove right down to the in-goal area, but were unable to put the ball down and ended with a 5m scrum. Following the scrum, the Blues built bruising phase after bruising phase which allowed Taufa’ao Filise to fall across the line for the bonus point try.

The Blues continued to drive the nails home on the Ospreys. On the restart, the ball went vertical, and Kristian Dacey got the ball and worked its way to Gareth Anscombe for a great solo try.

Finally, after the Cardiff replacements came in, the Ospreys were able to set up a drive that allowed Dan Evans to make it all the way in for the Ospreys’ first try of the day. Cardiff seemed to settle down and start coasting, this combined with an Anscombe yellow card allowed the Ospreys to put more points on the board with a try by Paul James. The Ospreys looked to be working for a late comeback, but the Blues came awake again, and stopped any forward momentum by the Ospreys for the rest of the match.

Ospreys late season slide.

The Ospreys could not have had a worse turn of timing, or luck. Ospreys have lost their last four matches including a match against Treviso. The Ospreys were a shoe in for the playoffs before the match. Now they will be in a tight battle with Ulster for fourth after the Scarlets passed them.

Ellis Jenkins had an amazing match, and was fully deserving of the MoM award. His defensive battle of more than 23 tackles on the day made for a great last-minute call for the British and Irish Lions.