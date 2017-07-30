Fourth seed Fabio Fognini needed only 1 hour and 33 minutes to claim his fifth ATP World Tour title at the J. Safra Saracen Swiss Open Gstaad, ending the dream run of Yannick Hanfmann. Taking on the qualifier Hanfmann, who had beaten the defending champion, last year’s runner-up, and the eighth seed to get to the final, Fognini had to use his experience to win this encounter.

The qualifier started slow, handing Fognini some early breaks, showing some nerves in the beginning of the match. Once Hanfmann got a game or two, the match started to be more competitive. However, it was too late for the first set, and Fognini took it 6-4. Fognini’s first serve was working early on, winning 70% of those points in the first set.

The second set proved to be more difficult. With the nerves gone, the playing field was more even, and Hanfmann was able to show the talent that had gotten him to the final. With Hanfmann playing better now, Fognini had to keep focus and stay patient for the right opportunity to break. The fourth seed improved the number of points won on his first serve to 79% in the second, and even won 64% on second serve points.

The inexperienced Hanfmann was just outplayed today, making too many unforced errors and not making enough first serves. Fognini would break only once in the second set, but it was enough, taking the set and the match 7-5. This was Fognini’s first title of the year, and his first title as a father; he married former WTA player Flavia Pennetta, who gave birth to a son in May.

This was an impressive week from Hanfmann, he should take a lot of positives away from this week. It will be interesting to see how his game translates to the hard courts of the U.S. Open Series coming up.

The doubles final was played after the singles match completed. No.2 seeds Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald were able to hold off the No.4 seeds Jonathan Eysseric and Franko Skugor 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 to take the title.