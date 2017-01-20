Falcons And Packers NFC Championship Preview

Sunday morning, the NFC champion will be determined when the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons. This should play out as the most explosive game of the weekend based on the high-powered offenses and two MVP candidates in Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan. Plus, it’s also important to consider that these two teams faced off in Week 8 with exciting results. This 33-32 battle showcased amazing throws and exciting plays, but the teams were slightly different.

What’s Changed

The Falcons came into Week 8 dealing with major injuries that completely changed the game plan. Tevin Coleman wasn’t active with an injury, so Terron Ward served as Devonta Freeman’s backup. The former Oregon State runner performed admirably with six carries for 46 yards, but he isn’t quite as explosive as Coleman. The Falcons also started the duo of Jacob Tamme and Austin Hooper at tight end back in Week 8, but neither will be available on Sunday. Tamme is on injured reserve, and Hooper is one week removed from his return to health. Of course, the worst loss from Week 8 is corner Desmond Trufant. The Pro Bowler from Washington has been the best member of the Falcons’ secondary for the past two years, and his loss will be terrible. At least Robert Alford and Jalen Collins have been solid.

The Packers were also dealing with major issues back in Week 8 as both Randall Cobb and Jared Cook were inactive. Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Jeff Janis led the way for an offense that still racked up four touchdowns against a decent defense. Ironically enough, Cobb and Cook are healthy while Nelson and Adams are on the injury report, along with Geronimo Allison. As of Friday, the trio still has a chance to play if a miracle happens. The other strange change was that Don Jackson and Kniles Davis were the Packers starting running backs in Week 8. This experiment didn’t quite pan out as the duo combined for 14 yards. Now, the duo of Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael lead the way, even though fullback Aaron Ripkowski is the most effective rusher.

What’s Stayed the Same

Both Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan have been downright amazing at the quarterback position. This was the case back in Week 8 as both quarterbacks made phenomenal downfield throws. Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson in stride on a 58-yard pass that led to a critical touchdown. In response, Matt Ryan threw a picture perfect 47-yard touchdown to Taylor Gabriel in double coverage. Neither quarterback topped 300 yards on the afternoon, but don’t let those stats fool you. Rodgers and Ryan made amazing throws all game long during this quarterback clinic.

The other factor that remained the same is the collection of defensive stars. The Falcons have a premier pass rusher in Vic Beasley and some impressive pieces in the secondary with Brian Poole, Keanu Neal, Robert Alford, and Jalen Collins. Even rookie linebacker Deion Jones has been an absolute stud this year. The Packers, on the other hand, have Micah Hyde and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the back end to hopefully slow down Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel. Green Bay also has Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews, and Nick Perry to rush the passer.

What Happens in the NFC Championship

Let’s be honest, there will be a ton of defensive stars on the field Sunday, but there won’t be much defense actually played. Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan are simply too good to slow down. Plus, the Falcons have a phenomenal offensive line. Julius Peppers is a future Hall of Famer, but he will be facing one of his toughest tests this season. On the other side, the Falcons have a solid pass rush, but Rodgers is one of the hardest quarterbacks to take down. The State Farm spokesman can dance, outmaneuver, and outrun basically any player coming his way, and he does so while launching a 60-yard bomb off his back foot. It’s a frightening combination for any defense.

Ryan may not be as elusive as Rodgers, but that hasn’t hurt his game in the slightest. In fact, Ryan led the NFL’s best offense by far. Unlike previous years, he did so without relying solely on Julio Jones. Ryan actually spread the ball evenly amongst his tight ends, receivers, and running backs without focusing on only one person.

After much consideration, it seems that Ryan and the Falcons will defeat the Packers in a high-scoring affair. No disrespect to the Packers intended; Green Bay’s secondary is simply too depleted. Gabriel, Jones, Toilolo, and Sanu will run free all game long while Freeman and Coleman demoralize Green Bay’s front seven. Sure, Rodgers will keep his offense rolling all game long, but Deion Jones or Keanu Neal will make a play late to seal the victory for Atlanta.

Kickoff is Sunday at 3:05 pm ET.