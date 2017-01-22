Falcons Dominate Packers, Advance To Super Bowl LI

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons clashed Sunday afternoon during the most-anticipated NFC Championship game in quite some time. There wasn’t anything more exciting than the prospect of watching Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan go toe-to-toe with an MVP award and a Super Bowl berth on the line. The game didn’t play out quite like expected, but Atlanta provided more than enough fireworks behind Ryan and Julio Jones.

Here are the takeaways from a truly entertaining NFC Championship game in which the Falcons defense made some big plays and the Packers offense couldn’t get anything going.

Green Bay’s Injuries

The Packers were suffering from multiple injuries heading into Sunday’s game with all three starting receivers hurting and Aaron Rodgers sick. Unfortunately for Green Bay, the game seemed cursed from the opening kickoff on as Kentrell Brice left with injury. To make matters worse, running back Ty Montgomery limped off the field during the Packers’ second offensive drive, and guard Lane Taylor left right before halftime. Even star safety Micah Hyde left with a shoulder injury in the first half. Brice, Hyde, and Taylor were all downgraded to OUT and did not return.

The second half was equally disheartening for Green Bay as the injuries continued to mount. Jake Ryan was declared OUT with a shoulder injury, and a visibly shaken TJ Lang had to be carted off in the third quarter with a bad foot injury. Montgomery returned for a series, but he had to leave again with a rib injury after a big tackle by Keanu Neal. The final nail in the proverbial injury coffin came late in the fourth quarter when Bryan Bulaga was evaluated for a concussion.

Quarterback Comparison

Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers are two of the absolute best in the business, capable of leading touchdown drives on any possession and making every throw. Watching these two in the NFC Championship was an exciting prospect, but the game played out quite differently than expected. Ryan was almost perfect on the day, throwing three touchdowns before halftime. He made picture perfect throws all game and converted on some huge runs, including a 14-yard touchdown. It didn’t matter what Dom Capers and the Packers did as Ryan had an answer for everything. It helped Atlanta that Green Bay’s secondary was depleted, but you can’t disregard his phenomenal day. Ryan finished the victory by throwing for 392 yards and breaking a Falcons record with four touchdown throws and one rushing touchdown. His offense put up 493 yards of offense!

Rodgers, on the other hand, alternated between amazing and surprisingly off-target throws. He started with a throw across his body–and the field–to Randall Cobb for a first down. Any other quarterback would have had his throw intercepted. Rodgers later tossed a bad interception in the first half but added short touchdowns to Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson. On these scoring drives, Rodgers kept the chains moving with key scrambles. He definitely wasn’t the issue throughout the game with some big-time throws while falling backward. One of his best was a 34-yard completion to Randall Cobb between three Falcons defenders in zone coverage. And of course, this throw came on fourth down while Rodgers was hopping on one foot.

It’s impossible to ignore the greatness of Rodgers, even in defeat. The State Farm commercial star finished his day 27-45 for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He added four rushes for 46 yards and an elbow jab to Robert Alford’s chest.

Return of Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper missed three games with a concussion to finish out the regular season, but he returned in time for the NFC Championship game. Matt Ryan obviously missed the rookie tight end as he targeted Hooper twice in the opening two series for 23 yards. Both catches came at the perfect time as Hooper converted a third down and moved the chains on second down to keep scoring drives alive. Hooper only caught these two passes on the day, but his presence was essential to the victory.

Jordy Nelson

Surprisingly, Jordy Nelson was active on Sunday afternoon, albeit in a limited fashion. The Packers had Nelson wrapped up in the thickest body armor available to protect his broken ribs and yet he was in visible pain. The injury didn’t seem to be an issue early on as Nelson caught four passes for 59 yards in the first half alone. He could have had more yards early, but Rodgers threw a bad interception on a deep pass late in the first half.

Despite wincing in pain all game and missing more than a few snaps, Nelson gritted out a tough performance and caught a third quarter touchdown pass. Nelson finished his day with six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Mistakes

The Falcons offense was seemingly unstoppable on Sunday, but it struggled at points during the first half. A wide open Taylor Gabriel dropped a deep pass that would have put his team in Green Bay territory early. Aldrick Robinson dropped an easy sideline pass on second down that would have been good for a first down. Even Julio Jones dropped a sure pass on second down.

Mistakes kept coming for Atlanta as the game continued. Kyle Shanahan’s offense tried to run a trick play with Taylor Gabriel on an end round, but he and Mack mistimed the snap. Green Bay almost recovered the fumble, but linebacker Jake Ryan couldn’t quite corral the ball.

These uncharacteristic drops and bad plays hurt the Falcons, but they didn’t kill multiple scoring drives. Matt Ryan’s offense is just good enough to make up for these mistakes.

Of course, the mistakes weren’t limited to the Falcons. Green Bay struggled early and often on Sunday. Mason Crosby started by missing a 41-yard field goal, his first bad kick in more than 21 attempts. He was also penalized for delay of game in the third quarter. Aaron Ripkowski killed another scoring opportunity when Jalen Collins forced a fumble inside Atlanta’s 10-yard line. Even Aaron Rodgers made mistakes of his own as he was off-target on many throws and threw a costly interception on a deep pass. Atlanta took all three of these turnovers and marched down the field for a combined 17 points.

Green Bay’s mistakes continued to start the third quarter as Jared Cook dropped two passes on the first possession, and the Packers went three-and-out. On the very next Packers possession, Christine Michael dropped an easy pass on a swing route with room to run. The Packers got lucky in the fourth quarter when the Falcons didn’t bother to challenge a play that would have given them the ball on a clear Ripkowski fumble.

Julio Jones is Ridiculous

Did you know that Julio Jones came into Sunday’s game nursing a Turf Toe injury? You wouldn’t know it by watching the star receiver play against Green Bay. He was ridiculous all game long, catching big passes on third down to keep drives alive and making a beautiful toe-tap touchdown reception with three seconds left in the first half. And if that wasn’t enough evidence of Jones’ dominance, he started the third quarter by shedding a hold by LaDarius Gunter, stiff arming Quinten Rollins, and racing 73 yards for a touchdown to make the score 31-0. He also made a ridiculous catch where he was flipped upside down by Gunter and Ryan and landed on his head. Ironically enough, Ryan left with a shoulder injury after the play and looked much worse for wear than Jones did. On a truly dominating day, Jones caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The interesting aspect of Jones’ performance is that all of his big plays–minus one–came with Gunter in coverage. One week after giving up big plays to the Cowboys receiving corps, Gunter allowed more than 160 yards and two touchdowns while committing two holding penalties.

The Falcons now have two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas. That’s a scary proposition given the utter dominance of this offense.