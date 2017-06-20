Farewell, Havard Nordtveit. We Hardly Knew Ye

Well, the tenure of Norweigan midfielder Havard Nordtveit at West Ham United has come to an end as the club has sold him back to Bundesliga.

Brought in to patrol the defensive midfield, Nordtveit only lasted one season after coming to East London on a free transfer in the 2016 summer transfer window. He only managed to make it into 11 league games –five as a starter– along with one EFL Cup match and one FA Cup match. Having suffered an ankle injury in mid-January, Nordtveit missed four matches and never really was able to establish himself in the first team for the rest of the season.

Nordtveit was a peculiar signing in the first place for West Ham. He is a natural central defending midfielder (CDM), who was forced by team necessity to play both center back and right back for the club this season. While not complaining about the issue, Nordtveit was grateful to return to the midfield at the end of the season. What he could not predict was the upswing in the play of Pedro Obiang, who has leapfrogged Cheik Kouyate in the midfield as the now everyday starter beside Mark Noble.

The fee agreed to for Nordtveit was £5 million, with play based incentives, by Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. Not bad business on a free transfer a year after he signed with the club and after a subpar performance. What is more important than the £5 million, is the 45k-per week wages that Nordtveit was collecting. Now, this money is freed up to be used on a new signing, hopefully for a top flight striker. As well, Nordtveit moving out will hopefully facilitate the rise of both Edmilson Fernandes and Josh Cullen to serious first team minutes. Furthermore, it is reported by the notoriously accurate @ExWHUemployee that a first team contract will be offered to Cullen after Nordtveit was moved out.

All in all the general feeling seems to be neutral on Nordtveit leaving. He was a good soldier for the team when he was asked to play out of position, and showed promise in his natural position. If not for the ushering in of homegrown youth talent many would most likely be more upset about his departure. As it stands, the youth movement, if stuck to, will be more important to West Ham than the Norweigan CDM who has been passed on.

Happy trails, Havard.