Final Points For The Texans And Jaguars

The Houston Texans (7-6) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) on Sunday with an opportunity to go 5-0 in division play. Jacksonville may have a terrible record, but they have played better than advertised against some good teams. Both Minnesota and Denver struggled to close out the Jaguars and needed mistakes to secure the victory.

Despite the lopsided records, this should be a close matchup given that both teams have good defenses and terrible offenses. What should we be watching heading into Battle Red Day?

CJ Fiedorowicz Isn’t Practicing

Bad news for Brock Osweiler: CJ Fiedorowicz remains in the concussion protocol after suffering an injury against the Colts. The big tight end from Iowa has been a favorite target of Osweiler, and he has shown vast improvement over a forgettable 2015 campaign. Fiedorowicz is second on the Texans behind DeAndre Hopkins with 48 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns. Losing him against a division foe would be devastating, especially on third down opportunities.

Shuffling Offensive Lines

Like Fiedorowicz, guard Jeff Allen suffered a concussion against the Colts and remains in the protocol. Allen still isn’t practicing, which will most likely push Xavier Su’a-Filo to left guard and Oday Aboushi. Although disheartening, the loss of Allen isn’t a complete disaster. Aboushi played well against the Colts and helped lead the way on some big runs. Will he continue the success against the good Colts defensive line?

Scoring On Defense

If there is one thing that coaches love, it’s consistency, and Houston has been just that against Blake Bortles. In the last four games against Jacksonville, Romeo Crennel’s defense has been responsible for scores. JJ Watt started the streak in 2014 with a game-clinching safety, Andre Hal continued the plays with a Week 6 interception for a touchdown in 2015, and Kareem Jackson scored back-to-back pick sixes in Week 17, 2015 and Week 10, 2016. Who will be the next player to score? The smart guess would be Quintin Demps, who has been playing outstanding football lately. Demps has three interceptions and a forced fumble to go with five passes defended. Chances are that he will be the one to pick off an errant Blake Bortles intended for Julius Thomas.

Wendall Williams on Kick Returns

Becoming a wide receiver for the Houston Texans has been quite the journey for the 26-year-old rookie Wendall Williams. Before becoming a track and football star at the NAIA level, Williams was a truck driver delivering bread in the Buffalo area. However, the Texans signed him after the draft for a preseason tryout. Williams was eventually cut before trying out for the Patriots, Titans, and Bears. The speedy receiver didn’t catch on with those teams and eventually landed on the Texans practice squad. Now he is set to make his first career start with the injuries to Jaelen Strong and Braxton Miller.

Williams most likely won’t be used much as a receiver in his first game, unless Bill O’Brien opts to have Brock Osweiler chuck it deep. It’s more likely that Williams will utilize his speed as a kick returner, especially if Tyler Ervin still isn’t able to go. Will the rookie make any big plays in his first performance?

The Texans and Jaguars kick off Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EST.