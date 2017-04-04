Finally An Opening Day Win For Minnesota Twins!

For the first time in the Target Field era, the Minnesota Twins are 1-0. With solid pitching, some spectacular defense, and a six-run seventh inning, the Twins played like a complete team.

Of course, it’s too early to be excited about the rest of the season, even though we all are. So let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Instead, let’s just be excited about how amazing yesterday’s game was.

Did you see Byron Buxton’s catches? Two separate plays saw him come in on a ball and lay out for a phenomenal catch. The second one even got nine-time Gold Glove winner Torii Hunter excited. If Buxton has more days where he goes 0-5 with three strikeouts, it’s good to know he’ll still bring so much value with his defense.

Speaking of defense, Brian Dozier wouldn’t be denied the spotlight. His glove flip to first on a close play in the third inning was as exhilarating as Buxton’s plays. I don’t think any fans will be complaining if Buxton and Dozier go head-to-head in a web gem-off this season.

On the mound, the place where the Twins have the least confidence, things went great. Ervin Santana only gave up two hits and two walks through seven innings of work. And the bullpen, anchored by Brandon Kintzler, only gave up one hit. It seems like so long ago that the Twins were consistently getting seven innings out of their starters, and it’s been almost two years of total uncertainty at the back-end of the game. More starts like this will be crucial to a successful season because as soon as the bullpen gets overworked things get a lot tougher.

Miguel Sanó hit his first homer of the season. He may not have as many as Madison Bumgarner, but he is still on pace to hit 162 this season. I would bet all my money that he won’t reach that total, but the way he hit that ball should scare every pitcher in the league.

Still, the real highlight for the Twins came in the seventh inning. They scored six runs, three of which came on bases-loaded walks. We probably shouldn’t get too excited about this, as a lot of it was due to poor performance by two pitchers who now have 108.00 and 54.00 ERAs. Regardless, the Twins showed great patience at the plate and Jason Castro’s two-run single and Jorge Polanco’s RBI showed the Twins can also use their bats to score.

Moreover, the rally got started with the help of two bunts. With the speed the Twins have, they are probably going to rely on some small ball this season, and so far it’s working. This can be a huge weapon for the Twins, especially considering how bunting has gone out of style around the league. If teams have to prepare a little differently for the Twins’ offensive attack than they do for other teams, Minnesota may just earn a slight edge.

Bonus fact: The sixth inning saw Brian Dozier become the first American League player intentionally walked under the new no-pitches-required version of the free pass.

As I mentioned in my season preview, the month of April is going to be extremely important for the Twins this year. If they want to keep this success going they will need more pitching, fielding, and hitting like they had Monday. Tuesday is a much-deserved day off, but Hector Santiago, who showed promise in the WBC, gets the start on Wednesday. Stringing good games together has been a problem in recent years, so if he can put up a quality start we may see a change in that area.

But that’s a concern for tomorrow. Right now the Twins are undefeated and one step closer to winning the 2017 World Series.