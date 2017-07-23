Finding Ways To Lose, The Chicago White Sox

Finding ways to lose. Perhaps that can be the Chicago White Sox’s new motto for the rest of the season.

Even after a four-run fifth helped the White Sox take a then 4-3 lead, it wasn’t enough, as they still found a way to lose their ninth straight getting swept by the Royals; losing two of those games on walk-offs via veteran reliever and now defunct closer, Tyler Clippard, whom they acquired last week as part of the trade with the Yankees for Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle.

With all the struggles Clippard has had, I now see why the Yankees said they would only make the trade if Clippard was involved. Adding another source of frustration for a Sox bullpen that has been torn by injuries to Nate Jones and Zack Putnam this year, as well as supposed future closer and one of their top prospects, Zack Burdi.

The White Sox pen even loses when it looks like it has enough, as it did Sunday afternoon. They allowed just two runs to the Royals in 3 1/3 innings, but still managed to lose on a walk-off on a Brandon Moss RBI single, helping Kansas City complete a 5-4 comeback win and sweep of Chicago.

Not winning since they traded their former ace, Jose Quintana, to their cross-town rival Chicago Cubs (or at all so far since the All-Star break) the White Sox will now embark on the cross-town classic with the defending World Series champs, starting tomorrow at Wrigley. The first of a two-and-two home and away set against the now suddenly hot North Siders. It will definitely be interesting to see if the South Siders can finally break through with a win to start the second half or continue to struggle.