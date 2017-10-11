Former Manchester United Coach Hails David de Gea

Former Manchester United coach, Tony Coton, has hailed the performance of David de Gea, describing him as ‘phenomenal’.

Tony Coton was an understudy to the Legendary Peter Schmeichel at United, but did not make any appearance for the Old Trafford club. He was the goalkeeping coach at Manchester United between 1997 and 2007. He retired from the role due to a knee injury he sustained.

“He [de Gea] is a model professional, his consistency levels are phenomenal. He has proved to be a great, great goalkeeper, he’s fantastic, his consistency is the key,” he said.

de Gea, who started slowly when he came to Old Trafford, has gone on to be a very consistent United player, possessing 550 Premier League saves. He has kept six clean sheets out of Manchester United’s seven games in the Premier League this season.

de Gea’s performance has resulted in him being shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or award for the year 2017. He has also being linked away from United in recent months, most recently Paris Saint Germain.

Coton also said it would be good for United to keep the Spaniard amidst all the rumors.

“There have been rumors that he’s going to be leaving each summer but the best bit of business Manchester United do is to keep him there. He is without doubt one of the best keepers in the world.

“The biggest thing about him is that he stands big, he transfers the pressure onto the forwards, he never sells himself and any goal he concedes is a well earned goal.

“He simplifies goalkeeping, he doesn’t try to make anything spectacular and I’ve been very, very impressed.”

United face Liverpool on Saturday, and de Gea is expected to return to the goal post after doing the same for Spain during the international break.