Fred Hoiberg’s Journey As Bulls’ Coach

Now in his second season as head coach for the Chicago Bulls, Fred Hoiberg has been tasked with making his current roster a playoff contender after a disappointing season last year. As we approach the halfway point of the season, I can say that Hoiberg has been an average coach at best, with room to improve and grow. When he first came into the league, he was known for his floor-spacing methods and fast break style of play. The fans have only seen glimpses of how Hoiberg wants to run his offense, and now he is figuring out how to sustain his style of play on a more consistent level.

Before I get into my assessment about his coaching schemes, I must bring up one very important detail. The coach of a team can only do so much with what they are given in terms of the different qualities each player brings to the team. It is the front office’s job to sign free agents, draft well, and make trades that are suitable for the coach’s playing style and personality. They are responsible for bringing the type of talent to a team that could propel them to new heights that the franchise would cherish going forward. In the case of the Chicago Bulls, the front office has done Fred Hoiberg no justice.

When Hoiberg first arrived with his reputation as a coach, he was already set up to struggle as a coach by his bosses. Even to this very day as coach, he has never been able to coach players that are elite athletically, consistent three-point shooters, or tough defenders. To Hoiberg’s credit, even though his bosses haven’t placed a proper NBA team around him thus far, he has been able to hang around .500 for his overall record as Bulls coach. This is enough to believe that we have yet to see the best of Hoiberg and what a team suited to his strengths can really do, and that brings me to my current assessment of the Bulls’ coach and how he manages games.

The reason I called Hoiberg just an average coach so far is mainly due to his lineup choices and lack of adjusting when needing to. Again, to Hoiberg’s misfortune, he can only work with the players he has available to him, and to his credit, he is starting to tinker around with his lineups in more creative ways than before in order to explore the team’s strengths. He is also showing that he needs more time to develop as a decision maker on the fly. In every game this season, Fred Hoiberg always emphasizes how important it is to get off to good starts to give the team proper rhythm throughout the game. I understand his position about starting well, but when you look at the starting lineup and how they struggle to space the floor and fail to play team defense consistently, it’s difficult to start games well when you’re helping the defense guard you. The Bulls have ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring, three-point percentage, three-pointers made, three-pointers attempted, and fast break points at various parts of the season so far. Hoiberg chooses to start a lineup that can’t shoot, lacks athleticism, and can’t defend the pick and roll. Before Hoiberg decided to bench Rajon Rondo in favor of Michael Carter-Williams (MCW) for defense, quick athletic guards gave the Bulls absolute nightmares on fast breaks and in pick and roll action. Though MCW helps on defense by successfully guarding multiple positions, the Bulls still struggle guarding the pick and roll.

Hoiberg doesn’t always adjust well at pivotal moments throughout the game when it comes to his rotations and who he chooses to play at certain times. There are times he has a group full of non-shooters on the floor at once, absolutely killing the spacing needed in today’s game, and it wouldn’t be for any particular reason outside of maybe defense. Even then, defense doesn’t mean much if you aren’t able to score efficiently. There has been times when he leaves Robin Lopez to guard against a quicker, more athletic big man that can shoot with range, and the pick and roll/pick and pop action becomes the absolute Achilles heel for the Bulls and their defense. Then are times he has only one legit shooter on the floor surrounded by guys who can’t shoot, and still expects that shooter to get open shots somehow. Defenses know how to guard the Bulls because more often than not, Chicago help’s the other team guard them.

Within the past couple weeks Jimmy Butler has been playing like a star, even earning player of the week honors. A lot of that has to do with Hoiberg showing that he has the willingness to put proper shooters around Butler and Dwyane Wade to help them flourish as ball-handlers and drivers to the basket. Hoiberg is starting to realize that he needs to play his younger players more because they are the ones that have to provide the talents the Bulls and Hoiberg need to succeed as a team. Players like Doug McDermott, Nikola Mirotic, Denzel Valentine, Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio, Jerian Grant, and MCW have the shooting, defense and athleticism that the starting lineup lacks, and Hoiberg is becoming more and more creative with his rotations as of late. His recent actions show that he even though he doesn’t fully have what he needs to succeed the way he would prefer, he knows the type of players he has and he is beginning to flush out the team’s strengths and get them more comfortable playing together more often.

Fred Hoiberg is still adjusting as coach for the Chicago Bulls, and when the season nears its end, we all will have a better idea of the type of a coach Hoiberg truly is after completing his second season.