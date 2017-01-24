With Full House, Astros To Play Hand As Is, Minus Ace

If Spring Training started tomorrow, there would be a full internal investigation of MLB. There would also be a full 40-man roster, and a dozen-and-a-half non-roster invitees in the Houston Astros’ camp.

Missing, however, would be that one ace many Hot Stove pundits were betting their press passes the Astros would need to complete their starting rotation.

At the annual Astros Fan Fest at Minute Maid Park this past weekend, Houston GM Jeff Luhnow, hoping to draw to an inside straight, announced: “I feel good about the roster we have right now.

“The roster we have is probably the roster we’re going to have to start the season. We’re always open to considering ways to improve it, but right now I’d set the expectations low there’s going to be any major changes. We’ve got a good roster of guys that I think can compete for the division title this year.”

Ante Up

Beginning to fortify their starting lineup pretty much after the last float rounded Michigan Avenue in the Chicago Cubs’ victory parade, it seemed all of baseball was tapping its foot with folded arms for the Astros to land that elusive top of the rotation ace.

In mid-November, the Astros signed starter Charlie Morton to a two-year contract, but he is clearly a back of the rotation piece. As Chris Sale, Edinson Volquez, Yovani Gallardo, and other candidates went off the board, Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray, and Chris Archer were all linked to Luhnow and the ‘Stros.

Hold

No deal was consummated, more than likely, because trade partners wanted a package of prospects that would lay waste to the valuable farm system that has been cultivated since 2011, when Houston piled up 106 losses, with Luhnow taking the reins two months later.

“Sometimes, the best moves are the ones you don’t make,” starter Mike Fiers offered while traveling with the Astros Caravan last week in Austin. Fiers, author of a 2015 no-hitter, turned in an 11-8 record last season, with a 4.48 ERA, and will provide solidity toward the end of the rotation, likely behind Dallas Kuechel, Lance McCullers, and Collin McHugh.

Fiers continued, “Management is always going to look to improve the team, but we’ve got enough pitching to win.

“Statistically, I had one of my worst years, but I learned from it, and have every reason to believe I’ll bounce back. You can say the same for Keuchel; and, we’ll have a healthy McCullers this year, too.”

Indeed, Keuchel turned a Cy Young Award winning 2015 (20-8) into a humdrum 9-12 last year. Sidelined by two arm injuries, McCullers made just 14 starts last year, and McHugh had the highest ERA (4.34) in his three-year tenure with Houston.

Righty Chris Devenski (2.16 ERA last year, mostly in relief), traveling with Fiers in the Caravan last week, chimed in: “We had some things go wrong, but we finished fifth in the league in ERA (4.06, ahead of AL West champs, 13th-best Texas Rangers at 4.37). Give this staff a fresh start, and I think it will prove itself.”

Call

How did the Rangers top the Astros’ third place finish with such a lagging team ERA? Texas banged a 3rd best team BA of .262, while Houston’s .247 (13th in the AL) prompted the immediate attention to the offense, by Luhnow, as soon as the Hot Stove season began. Enter Brian McCann, Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltrán, and Nori Aoki.

The Astros will also benefit from the first full season of third baseman Alex Bregman (mentioned by teams in virtually every ace pitcher trade talks the Astros engaged in), and international signee, Yulieski Gurriel, likely to be the Opening Day starting first baseman.

Toss in the reigning AL batting champ, Jose Altuve (.338), and the Astros look more than capable of bashing with the Arlington Nine.

If you were wondering why Luhnow was reluctant to trade the farm for one of the aforementioned ace starters, let’s lay the cards out on the table: With a starting rotation that clearly under-performed in 2016, but still contributed to a 5th-best team ERA, pitching wasn’t the glaring problem.

Improving the 13th-best team batting average that now has pop aplenty in the starting lineup, paired with the hobbled ’16 staff that still out-performed ten other AL teams in ERA…well, Devenski said it best: “A lot of teams will be aiming for us this year.”

Show Your Hand

So, Luhnow has the team where he wants it, and it’s full speed ahead with Spring Training around the corner.

Time will tell if the hand Luhnow has been dealt will be the winner he (and others) predict, or it could turn out that, after all, he hasn’t the Vegas idea.