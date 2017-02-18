Unseasonably warm weather in Chicago and the full squad now at Spring Training in Camelback Ranch in Arizona, the Chicago White Sox look to start the new season fresh and better than they did last year.

Something which will be hard to do after getting rid of their longtime ace and one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in Chris Sale. This marking the first time since 2011 that the White Sox will be without the 5X All-Star in the rotation.

It also ends what was a very busy and shocking offseason for some of the players in the organization; which saw not only Sale traded, but veteran outfielder and leadoff man Adam Eaton as well. Two moves that signaled the franchise’s willingness to start over and rebuild, loading up their farm system to improve the overall direction of the team.

While there were rumors of veteran players like third baseman Todd Frazier, now de facto ace Jose Quintana, All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu, closer David Robertson, and setup man Nate Jones also being moved, none ever came to fruition. So the Sox now go into camp looking to move past all the rumors and go out and just play baseball.

With general manager Rick Hahn saying no more immediate moves will be made, for the time being, Quintana addressed the rumors the other day for the first time during camp.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but during the offseason I heard a lot of rumors. I said the same thing every time: you don’t have control over that. Keep doing my preparation for the new year, new season and that’s about it,” Quintana said. “I’m just trying to keep my mind on the game and do my job every five days and help my team, and that’s all I can do. I spend my time with my teammates and we all work hard.”

While the veteran southpaw and the rest of the Sox try to focus on the upcoming season, it will definitely be interesting to see how everything unfolds the rest of Spring Training. Next Saturday will be first exhibition Cactus League game on the schedule with the beginning of the regular season another month and a half away.